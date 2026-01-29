CATEGORIES
home News

GeForce NOW's Native Linux App Is Live With DLSS And Ray Tracing Support

by Paul LillyThursday, January 29, 2026, 10:22 AM EDT
Laptop running GeForce NOW with a Linux penguin sitting next to it.
If you've been patiently waiting for NVIDIA to release a native Linux app for its GeForce NOW cloud gaming service, your wait is now over. After announcing it earlier this month at CES, NVIDIA today unlocked the native app available in beta form, the caveat being that GeForce NOW's journey into Linux territory starts with Ubuntu (version 24.04 or later).

"The new app delivers a seamless native experience that fits right into Linux desktop workflows. It transforms compatible Linux systems into high-performance GeForce RTX-powered rigs, streaming supported PC titles directly from the cloud at up to 5K resolution and 120 frames per second, or 1080p at 360 fps," NVIDIA says.

NVIDIA still hasn't mentioned if it plans to broaden support to include other Linux distros. However, Ubuntu is generally recognized as the most popular Linux distro. The exact market share varies by source and whether you're looking at the Linux landscape as a whole or just certain segments, such as the enterprise, but according to SQ Magazine, Ubuntu is the top Linux distro with a 33.9% share of the Linux market.

That said, the breakdown could be different among gamers. Looking at Steam's latest survey results, for example, Arch Linux and Linux Mint are both more widely represented than Ubuntu. Linux Mint is actually based on Ubuntu though, whereas Arch Linux is based on Debian.

Still, Ubuntu is a relatively polished and user friendly Linux OS and a it's a good starting place for NVIDIA to focus its initial efforts. By adding Ubuntu to the mix, GeForce NOW's tentacles now stretch into a whole bunch of directions, including Windows, Windows on Arm (beta), macOS, Chromebooks, mobile devices, and smart TVs and other devices. And it does actually sound like NVIDIA will add more Linux distros at some points, as it specifically uses the phrase, "Starting with support for Ubuntu 24.04 and later" when describing GeForce NOW's foray into native Linux territory.

Previously, workarounds were the only way to run GeForce NOW on Linux, including GeForce Infinity, going through Wine, or via web browser. There's also a Linux experience specific to Valve's Steam Deck, though it only targets handheld-friendly resolutions up to 1200p at 90 fps.


"The beta Linux app is built for PCs and notebooks, offering an experience similar to the existing GeForce NOW app on Windows and macOS," NVIDIA says.

As with other version of the GeForce NOW app, users on Ubuntu have access to goodies such as DLSS 4 upscaling, ray tracing support, and pods powered by up to GeForce RTX 5080-class GPUs.

Visit the GeForce NOW website to give it a spin.
Tags:  Nvidia, Linux, Streaming, cloud gaming, (nasdaq:nvda), geforce now
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment