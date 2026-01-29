GeForce NOW's Native Linux App Is Live With DLSS And Ray Tracing Support





If you've been patiently waiting for NVIDIA to release a native Linux app for its GeForce NOW cloud gaming service, your wait is now over. After announcing it earlier this month at CES, NVIDIA today unlocked the native app available in beta form, the caveat being that GeForce NOW's journey into Linux territory starts with Ubuntu (version 24.04 or later).





"The new app delivers a seamless native experience that fits right into Linux desktop workflows. It transforms compatible Linux systems into high-performance GeForce RTX-powered rigs, streaming supported PC titles directly from the cloud at up to 5K resolution and 120 frames per second, or 1080p at 360 fps," NVIDIA says.





NVIDIA still hasn't mentioned if it plans to broaden support to include other Linux distros. However, Ubuntu is generally recognized as the most popular Linux distro. The exact market share varies by source and whether you're looking at the Linux landscape as a whole or just certain segments, such as the enterprise, but according to SQ Magazine, Ubuntu is the top Linux distro with a 33.9% share of the Linux market.





That said, the breakdown could be different among gamers. Looking at Steam's latest survey results , for example, Arch Linux and Linux Mint are both more widely represented than Ubuntu. Linux Mint is actually based on Ubuntu though, whereas Arch Linux is based on Debian.





Still, Ubuntu is a relatively polished and user friendly Linux OS and a it's a good starting place for NVIDIA to focus its initial efforts. By adding Ubuntu to the mix, GeForce NOW's tentacles now stretch into a whole bunch of directions, including Windows, Windows on Arm (beta), macOS, Chromebooks, mobile devices, and smart TVs and other devices. And it does actually sound like NVIDIA will add more Linux distros at some points, as it specifically uses the phrase, "Starting with support for Ubuntu 24.04 and later" when describing GeForce NOW's foray into native Linux territory.





Previously, workarounds were the only way to run GeForce NOW on Linux, including GeForce Infinity, going through Wine, or via web browser. There's also a Linux experience specific to Valve's Steam Deck, though it only targets handheld-friendly resolutions up to 1200p at 90 fps.









"The beta Linux app is built for PCs and notebooks, offering an experience similar to the existing GeForce NOW app on Windows and macOS," NVIDIA says





As with other version of the GeForce NOW app, users on Ubuntu have access to goodies such as DLSS 4 upscaling, ray tracing support, and pods powered by up to GeForce RTX 5080-class GPUs.



