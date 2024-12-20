Entire GeForce RTX 50 Mobile GPU Lineup Allegedly Leaks Revealing Key Specs





There's been so much attention placed on NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 50 series for the desktop that it can be easy to forget we'll also see a mobile GPU refresh at some point. Serving as a reminder that laptop gaming is an important segment as well, multiple retail listings for next-gen notebooks rocking unreleased GPU hardware have come into view.





The main culprit is 2Cent, a retailer in Russia. The retailer went live with a handful of ASUS ROG laptop listings, including a couple of 18-inch ROG Scar 18 models, some ROG Strix configurations, an ROG Zephyrus laptop, and a refreshed ROG Flow 2-in-1 gaming tablet.





It looks like the retailer pulled the listings offline, though not before they could be screen-grabbed by multiple sites. What also makes this leak a bit tricky is that the listings don't explicitly state the name of NVIDIA's next-gen mobile GPUs, but they do use NVIDIA's internal codenames like GN22, which is a Blackwell part.





A big tip of the hat goes out to X/Twitter user Huang514613 (@94G8LA), who wrangled the scattered listings and codenames into a handy-dandy chart.









Assuming the listings (and subsequent chart) are accurate, then we're looking at half a dozen upcoming mobile GeForce RTX 50 series models. It's no surprise that the top model is a GeForce RTX 5090 (GN22-X11), which according to the listings, will sport 16GB of GDDR7 memory and have a 175W TDP.





The next in line is the GeForce RTX 5080 (GN22-X9), also with 16GB of GDDR7 and a 175W TDP, followed by a GeForce RTX 5070 Ti (GN22-X7) with 12GB of GDDR7 and a 140W TDP.





The remaining models—GeForce RTX 5070 (GN22-X6), GeForce RTX 5060 (GN22-X4), and GeForce RTX 5050 (GN22-X2)—are all shown as having 8GB of GDDR7 memory. There's no mention of the TDP ratings on any of the remaining SKUs, but it's probably safe to assume they'll check in somewhere south of 140W.





At initial glance, we imagine gamers will be a bit disappointed to see NVIDIA sticking with 8GB of VRAM on the base GeForce RTX 5070, 5060, and 5050 models, which is the same amount (in GDDR6 form) as found on NVIDIA's mobile GeForce RTX 4070, 4060, and 4050.





Other details were not revealed in the early listings, such as the full power range, CUDA core counts, clock speeds, memory bus widths, and so forth. And of course we have no idea if the information is even accurate. It's at least plausible, though.





One thing to bear in mind is that the mobile variants are always lower in specs and power/performance than their same-named desktop equivalents. On the desktop, the ongoing rumor is that NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 5090 will flex a whopping 32GB of GDDR7 memory tied to a 512-bit bust, as well as 21,760 CUDA cores.



