NVIDIA Partner Leaks Enhanced Ray Tracing And Neural Rendering Tech For GeForce RTX 5090

With CES 2025 rapidly approaching, more morsels of information are starting to leak out about NVIDIA's next generation GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs . Inno3D, a board partner for NVIDIA, has potentially leaked some details about what we can expect with the new GPUs. With AI being such a buzzword in recent times, it is no surprise that the new GPUs will have this as a big selling point. Enhanced ray tracing is also on the menu, a feature that many gamers look for in the latest titles.According to the teaser by Inno3D, we can expect "Advanced DLSS Technology," which will come with better image quality and higher frame rates. The GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs were the only ones capable of doing DLSS with frame generation, since they housed the necessary hardware to adequately do it. GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs may also have improved RT cores, which will result in even better lighting with some kind of enhanced ray tracing, according to Inno3D's marketing materials.It looks as though the GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs will also have "Neural Rendering Capabilities" as a new feature potentially added. We know the GeForce RTX 5080 may have even faster GDDR7 VRAM, so the high-end looks very capable of handling any new tasks. AI continues to be a strong focus point for new products, including these new GeForce GPUs.If the teaser from Inno3D is any indication, "AI-enchanced power efficiency" should be another area where we can see improvements. While GPUs such as the GeForce RTX 5090 have been rumored to have as much as 600 watt TDP, any efficiency improvements are welcomed.





As far as the legitimacy of this leak goes, it at least seems plausible. Inno3D updated its teaser to remove the references to next-gen features, but they can still be found via the WayBack Machine.





The biggest benefits for gamers will be the enhanced ray tracing capabilities, together with advanced DLSS for better graphics and higher frame rates. This may make a lot of holdouts from previous GPU generations finally upgrade, as it may present a good uptick in performance compared to what we have now. AI content creation and AI generative tasks will also experience a boost with the new GPUs, so it should be an impactful release.