NVIDIA To Bundle GeForce RTX Purchases With This Hot Game To Showcase DLSS 2.0

Now might not be the optimal time to invest in a new GPU—both NVIDIA and AMD have new graphics cards on the horizon, built around Ampere and RDNA 2 (Big Navi), respectively—but if you absolutely can't wait, you can score a nifty bonus. If you buy a GeForce RTX series graphics card, that is. Purchasing a qualifying card and you will receive Death Stranding at no additional cost.





The bundle promotion arrives just a few days before Death Stranding releases to PC on next Tuesday, July 14. Death Stranding will come out of the gate with support for NVIDIA's second generation Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS 2.0) technology. Simply put, DLSS 2.0 works well, and is much improved over the original DLSS debut.







In short, DLSS 2.0 intelligently upscales images for pretty looking graphics without the performance penalty that is normally associated with running a higher resolution. In the past, DLSS did exactly that, but the image quality sometimes suffered from added blur. DLSS 2.0 is a whole different ballgame and has generally garnered positive impressions (including from our own hands-on evaluation









DLSS 2.0 can also be implemented without specific training on a game, though that is still an option (and might be what developer Kojima Productions did with Death Stranding. Either way, the game will support DLSS 2.0 on the day it releases.





NVIDIA's bundle offer covers the following graphics cards...