NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti And RTX 3070 Ampere Rumored Specs Revealed
It will probably be another month (hopefully) or two (hopefully sooner) before NVIDIA officially lifts the curtain on its next round of GeForce RTX graphics cards, based on its newest Ampere GPU architecture. In the meantime, the leak and rumor scene continues to buzz. The latest supposed leak claims to detail the specifications for two upcoming models, the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070.
Ampere itself is already official. NVIDIA formally introduced the part in May for the high-performance computing (HPC) market, in the form of the A100. That part boasts 54 billion transistors, 6,912 FP32 CUDA cores, 432 Tensor cores, and 108 streaming multiprocessors, along with 40GB of HMBe2 memory. It's a beastly part.
On the consumer side, NVIDIA is expected to launch a handful GeForce RTX cards, though most of the leaks to this point have referenced the GeForce RTX 3080, GeForce RTX 3090, and a next-generation Titan RTX card.
According to Twitter user Kopite7kimi, however, NVIDIA is also prepping at least two other cards, those being the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070. The tweet is private, but those who have been able to see it (including WCCFTech) report it references the following two GPUs and specs...
- SKU0 GA104-400 PG141/142 GDDR6X/6 8GB 3072=3070Ti
- SKU10 GA104-300 GDDR6 2944=3070
In other words, both cards will feature a GA104 GPU, as opposed to the rumored GA102 GPU that is said to power the GeForce RTX 3080 and up.
If the latest leak is correct, NVIDIA will at some point launch a GeForce RTX 3070 Ti with 3,072 CUDA cores and 8GB of GDDR6X or GDDR6 memory. Or perhaps both, if the company decides to release the same model across two different boards.
For comparison, the current generation GeForce RTX 2080 Super (Turing) also wields 3,072 CUDA cores and 8GB of GDDR6 memory. So the improvements on the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti will come down to the architecture, including improved ray tracing performance (presumably).
As for the regular GeForce RTX 3070, it is said to arrive with 2,944 CUDA cores and an unspecified amount of GDDR6 memory (likely 8GB as well). For comparison, the CUDA core count and presumed memory arrangement matches the regular GeForce RTX 2080.
We will have to wait and see what actually materializes. That said, if these specifications hold true, we could be looking at a better bang-for-buck next round, depending on where pricing lands.