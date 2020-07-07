NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti And RTX 3070 Ampere Rumored Specs Revealed

SKU0 GA104-400 PG141/142 GDDR6X/6 8GB 3072=3070Ti

SKU10 GA104-300 GDDR6 2944=3070

In other words, both cards will feature a GA104 GPU, as opposed to the rumored GA102 GPU that is said to power the GeForce RTX 3080 and up.





If the latest leak is correct, NVIDIA will at some point launch a GeForce RTX 3070 Ti with 3,072 CUDA cores and 8GB of GDDR6X or GDDR6 memory. Or perhaps both, if the company decides to release the same model across two different boards.





For comparison, the current generation GeForce RTX 2080 Super (Turing) also wields 3,072 CUDA cores and 8GB of GDDR6 memory. So the improvements on the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti will come down to the architecture, including improved ray tracing performance (presumably).





As for the regular GeForce RTX 3070, it is said to arrive with 2,944 CUDA cores and an unspecified amount of GDDR6 memory (likely 8GB as well). For comparison, the CUDA core count and presumed memory arrangement matches the regular GeForce RTX 2080





We will have to wait and see what actually materializes. That said, if these specifications hold true, we could be looking at a better bang-for-buck next round, depending on where pricing lands.

