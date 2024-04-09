CATEGORIES
home News

Could The US Chip Ban Backfire? What It Means For China's AI Ambitions

by Paul LillyTuesday, April 09, 2024, 09:48 AM EDT
Closeup render of an AI chip on a circut board.
The US government recently tightened its restrictions on chip exports in an effort to make it more difficult for China to access artificial hardware and services, all in the interest of national security. However, the restrictions could prove "insignificant" in the short term, and even worse, could actually boost China's efforts to develop AI chips in the long run, according to a TrendForce report.

TrendForce says the expanded rules took effect last week (April 4, 2024) with the intention of preventing certain countries from circumventing existing US restrictions. While not specifically referenced in the report, the rules follow the release of NVIDIA's gimped GeForce RTX 4090D graphics card for the Chinese market, which features fewer CUDA cores compared to the regular GeForce RTX 4090 (14,592 versus 16,834), fewer RT cores (114 versus 118), fewer Tensor cores (456 versus 512), and a scaled down total graphics power (TGP) of 425W (versus 450W).

Incidentally, it was later discovered that the GeForce RTX 4090D could be overclocked to bring performance closer to its non-gimped counterpart, though it's not clear how much parity that could bring in the AI department—after all, overclocking doesn't make more CUDA, Tensor, and RT cores magically appear.

List of restricted GPUs for exporting to China, via TrendForce.

In any event, TrendForce says the expanded export controls add more AI chips to the banned list. The original ban restricted parts such as NVIDIA's A100/H100, A800, H800, L40, L40S, and GeForce RTX 4090, as well as AMD's MI250 and MI300 series. The expanded ban adds more chips to the mix, including NVIDIA's H200, B100, B200, and GB200, and AMD's MI350 series.

Chip makers have responding by developing cut-down versions for export, some of which include NVIDIA's H20, L20, and L2 products. However, TrendForce is skeptical that the revised export rules will have the intended effect.

"In the long run, while the US intends to block China's access to and development of advanced technologies, these measures may inadvertently speed up China's progress in developing AI chips and advanced manufacturing processes. In seeking technological superiority, the US's latest efforts might paradoxically fuel the advancements it seeks to hinder," TrendForce states.

It's an interesting perspective and we wish that TrendForce would have gone into more detail into its report. All it really states, however, is that the revised export controls are primarily intended to plug regulatory loopholes "rather than creating new significant barriers."

While that might be the case, the situation remains fluid—the US government could (and probably will) issue more revisions as the need arises, and pending what impact the current export rules end up having.
Tags:  China, semiconductors, AI
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment