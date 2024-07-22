AI Gold Rush Or Fool's Paradise? SK Hynix Boss Warns Of NVIDIA's Fall
NVIDIA has ridden the current boom in AI to become one of the most valuable companies on planet Earth, as its AI specific hardware continues to sell like hot cakes. This is because companies in just about every sector are looking to leverage AI in some way. However, SK hynix CEO Chey Tae-Won, is sounding the alarm bells regarding the headwinds that might threaten NVIDIA’s current dominance.
Chey compared the AI landscape to the gold rush period in the United States, in which pickaxe providers could no longer have a viable business once all the gold had been depleted. “Without making money, the AI boom could vanish, just as the gold rush disappeared,” said Chey. A perfect example of this is Apple’s partnership with OpenAI, which will only see either company making any money if Apple’s users decide it’s worth it to pay for the AI features. It’s not a guarantee that they will.
Of course, the lack of profitability in AI offerings isn’t the only threat to NVIDIA’s business. As costs for access to NVIDIA’s hardware continues to increase, other companies have been designing their own specialized AI chips. Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Meta are all working on their own solutions. If they can get close enough in performance while saving significant amounts of money then it can spell danger for NVIDIA.
There’s another possible stumbling block that Chey doesn’t mention. There’s a shift beginning to happen in moving more AI tasks to a user’s device, with even Intel and AMD now integrating AI solutions into their CPUs. It cuts down on the awkward lag often seen in cloud based AI, and can enable better privacy.
NVIDIA probably isn’t in any danger of seeing the AI money train stop anytime soon, but the company would be wise to have backup plan should Chey's words ring true and the fervor for AI cool off. In the meantime, its gaming GPUs are still raking in billions of dollars every year, so there's that.