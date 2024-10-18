NVIDIA App May Exit Beta With RTX 50 Series Launch, Will You Ditch GeForce Experience?
by
Zak Killian
—
Friday, October 18, 2024, 09:13 AM EDT
Have you tried the NVIDIA App yet, dear reader? It's a new piece of software from NVIDIA that combines most of the functions of GeForce Experience with the system configuration capabilities of the venerable NVIDIA Control Panel. You can download it right now; we've been using it for months. However, that version is a beta, and it definitely can be a little buggy at times.
According to noted NVIDIA leaker kopite7kimi, the NVIDIA App will be leaving beta before long. Specifically, the leaker says that the new app will officially launch alongside the upcoming GeForce RTX 50 series. This is great news for those who hate making yet another online-enabled profile, because the NVIDIA App does not require a login the way that GeForce Experience does.
To be clear, you can still log into your GeForce account using the new app, and doing so opens up various promotions and features that require it. However, the new app does allow users to access many functions that were locked behind a GeForce Experience login before, like Shadowplay game recording and automatic game settings configuration.
There is one wrinkle in this story, though, and that's that NVIDIA promised earlier that the app will exit beta status by the end of this year. That conflicts—slightly—with the expectation that NVIDIA will launch the GeForce RTX 50 series at CES 2025. We say "slightly" because CES takes place at the end of the first week of the year, so if the app exits beta around Christmas it'll still be plenty fresh for NVIDIA to officially include it as a major part of the RTX 50 series launch.
Kopite7kimi made this statement in a reply to the fine folks over at Videocardz, who were reporting on NVIDIA's request for feedback regarding specific features in the NVIDIA Control Panel. The company wants to know what functions you regularly make use of in the classic panel, strongly implying that the old app is going the way of the dodo eventually. If you feel strongly about that, make sure you head over and complete the survey.