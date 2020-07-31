CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillFriday, July 31, 2020, 11:25 AM EDT

NVIDIA Grabs For Softbank's Arm As Purchase Negotiations Reportedly Heat Up

nvidia endeavor headquarters building
Last week we reported that NVIDIA was keenly interested in purchasing Arm Holdings in an effort to bolster its growing chip ambitions. Softbank acquired Arm back in 2016 for $31.4 billion, but recently has been looking for a buyer to take the company off its hands as it looks to pay down its debt.

A new report from Bloomberg alleges that NVIDIA and Softbank are getting even closer to an acquisition deal for Arm. In fact, sources for the publication allege that a deal could be reached “in the next few weeks”. Further solidifying NVIDIA’s chances at securing a deal for Arm, it’s being reported that NVIDIA is the only company currently in any serious discussions with Softbank.

A deal between NVIDIA and Softbank would represent the single largest transaction in the semiconductor industry to-date. However, any deal would likely come under intense regulatory scrutiny as many of NVIDIA’s competitors and stakeholders would want input on how it would handle existing licensing agreements.

Companies like Apple, Qualcomm, Huawei, Samsung, and countless other companies license Arm chip designs to produce their own custom processors. These companies would want assurances that they would still have equal access to one of the most important chip architectures in the tech industry.

Arm designs are not only used in smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches. Arm chips are also found in wireless routers, car infotainment systems, autonomous robots, and just about any kind of smart device that you can think of (especially those that are battery-powered). More recently, Arm processors have been used to power Windows 10 laptops, and Apple recently announced that all of its Macs will use Arm-based “Apple Silicon” within the next two years.

NVDA is currently trading at $421, and the company has a market cap of $259 billion. NVIDIA has diversified over the past decade from primarily designing GPUs for PC and console gaming, to producing high-performance GPUs and AI systems for data center and scientific markets. The company also produces chips for autonomous robots and self-driving vehicles.


Tags:  Nvidia, ARM, softbank, (NASDAQ:ARMH), (nasdsaq:nvda)
Via:  Bloomberg

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms