The NSA Sounds Security Alarm For Billions Of iPhone And Android Phones
While the warning specifically mentions Signal, it applies to other messaging apps like WhatsApp as well, due to its focus on two popular messaging app features - Linked Devices and Group Links, which can be found on multiple platforms.
As you may know, the linked device feature makes it possible to mirror another version of the messaging app on other devices, giving multiple smartphones and computers access to one messaging app history. The NSA emphasized that this feature could give unauthorized access to users' chat history and ongoing video and audio calls.
Another feature that the NSA warned about is the group link feature. This feature is designed to simplify the process of inviting others to group chats or call sessions. However, if the link falls into the wrong hands, it could give threat actors unauthorized access to confidential chats or calls.
The moral of the story is that users need to keep an eye on these settings, as they could potentially lead to a compromise of sensitive information. Regarding the Linked device feature, the NSA has advised the general public to regularly review the list of connected devices and remove any unfamiliar device from this list.
Concerning the Group link feature, the option for Signal users is more straightforward. They can completely disable the Group link feature altogether. However, WhatsApp does not have a setting to disable this feature at this time. Hence, users may choose not to use links for group invites entirely. They can also adjust their WhatsApp setting to allow only admins to admit new members.
According to Forbes, this warning was issued last month following findings from the Google Threat Intelligence Group which revealed that Russian intelligence agents were using subterfuge to lure Ukrainian officials into granting them access to their signal accounts. The warning also becomes more pronounced given the recent event involving Signal where US officials mistakenly added a journalist to a sensitive group chat where war strategies were discussed.
This warning is a stark reminder that you cannot entirely rely on messaging apps to guarantee the security of your communications. The safety of your sensitive data depends largely on the measures you take to protect it.
Top Image Credit: NSA