Sinister Spyzie Spyware Exposes Millions Of Android And iPhone Users To Hackers

by Victor AwogbemilaFriday, February 28, 2025, 04:28 PM EDT
Are you using or planning to use a phone monitoring and tracking spyware application? If yes, you need to be aware of a new malware in the wild that compromises smartphones through a specific group phone monitoring applications. The latest software listed among the most vulnerable apps is Spyzie. Researchers have equally identified that this malware has compromised other phone monitoring applications such as Spicy and Cocospy.

A reliable source has shown that this bug has compromised millions of smartphones through the aforementioned applications. Sadly, cybersecurity experts have confirmed that most smartphone owners infected by this malware are unaware. Hence, the data of the customers and their tracking targets are being exposed.

Smartphones compromised by the bug through the aforementioned applications can be easily accessed by threat actors. It starts by revealing the email address of any user registered on the app. Thereafter, it grants unlimited access to personal information like messages, contacts, photos, and videos.

While spyware applications may have shortcomings, they are also useful for law enforcement purposes, parenting, or other legitimate reasons. Nonetheless, the risks associated with their use continue to grow. Experts have reported that within the last 8 years, over 20 known phone monitoring applications have compromised their victims' data. In fact, details of the vulnerability were not reported because it could be exploited easily.

Although the malware that affects the spyware apps could pose a risk to any smartphone, Android devices are mostly vulnerable. So if you are an Android user and suspect that the aforementioned apps have been secretly installed on your device, Dial **001** on your Android smartphone and hit the call button. This will display the app on your screen, if it's installed on your phone, and you can uninstall it there. Once you remove the spyware, note that your stalker (the one who may have installed the spyware app on your phone) will likely be notified.

Regardless of your device, if you have a monitoring app on your smartphone, you need to be extra careful; remember that your personal information may be at risk. However, If you must use one, consider the purpose versus the risk to see if you should proceed. Otherwise, the hunter may become the hunted.
Tags:  Android, iPhone, Malware, security
