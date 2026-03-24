Novitech Unleashes A Purple Lamborghini Revuelto With 1048-HP V12 Fury





In stock guise, Lamborghini's Revuelto is already a prime example of modern performance , but German tuning house Novitec has decided that 1,001 horsepower simply wasn’t enough. By adding more carbon fiber aerodynamic bits with an exhaust system that aims to sing like a classic V12, the tuned hybrid Revuelto has been turned into a 1,048-hp purple monster.





Indeed, that's the only color option buyers will get with this car. Wrapped in deep metallic purple, the car is a intentional homage to the 1993 Diablo SE30. As previously mentioned though, this isn't just a looks package. Novitec has replaced several factory body panels with exposed carbon fiber components, all refined in a wind tunnel. Up front, a new spoiler and a redesigned hood with a central spine increase downforce at high speeds. Along the sides, more aggressive rocker panels and carbon mirror caps sharpen the wedge-shaped silhouette, while the rear features a larger retractable wing to keep the car glued to the asphalt north of 217 mph.









Like many tuners that shy away from dabbling with complex hybrid powertrains, Novitec focused on the 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12. By installing an Inconel exhaust system and adding high-flow metal catalysts, it liberated an extra 33 horsepower. This brings the total system output to 1,048 hp. In the big scheme of things, that's a small bump, but among its rivals, more horses equal bragging rights.









And then there's the theater when the throttle is depressed. The new exhaust features active butterfly valves, allowing the driver to toggle between a civilized hum and a raw, old-school V12 wail. Did we already mention that for those who want the ultimate in heat management and visual flair, the entire exhaust system can even be plated in 999 fine gold?









The tuner hasn't disclosed pricing on the fettled Lambo hybrid, but it's reported that the entire 2026 run has already been spoken for.

In collaboration with American wheel specialists Vossen, Novitec developed bespoke NL5 forged wheels featuring center-locks. The wheels measure 21 inches in the front and 22 inches in the rear. A set of sport springs lowers the ride height by about 25 millimeters (one inch), dropping the center of gravity and giving the car a pouncing stance.