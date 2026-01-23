Singer's $3 Million DLS Turbo Sorcerer Conjures Up 700 HP And A 9000 RPM Redline





California-based Singer has unleashed the Sorcerer, the first customer commission (of 99) for its DLS Turbo program, effectively turning the clock back to the golden era of endurance racing while catapulting the Porsche 911 into a 700-horsepower future. TL;DR, we want one.





The Singer Sorcerer is far more than a restored classic; it's a hi-po hallucination based on the type 964 chassis. This reimagined model pays direct homage to the Porsche 934.5 racers of the late 1970s, wearing aggressive, wide-body carbon-fiber panels optimized through computational fluid dynamics. To their credit, the owner of this commission opted for a track-focused configuration, which features a massive you-can't-miss-it-even-if-you-tried rear wing and a deep front spoiler that gives the car a predatory, track-ready stance. The exterior is finished in a striking Fantasia Blue with a graduated paint effect that darkens toward the rear, complemented by satin carbon fiber trim and Champagne-finished magnesium center-lock wheels. Oh, momma, be still my heart.





Running the show is a 3.8-liter, twin-turbo flat-six engine that produces over 700 hp. Striking a balance between heritage and performance, the engine utilizes water-cooled cylinder heads paired with air-cooled cylinders, which were famously used in the Porsche 959.





The motor is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox, sending all that wallop exclusively to the rear wheels; double brownie points to Singer for that. Now, despite the forced induction, Singer has ensured the engine retained a high-revving soul, with a redline that screams past 9,000 rpm. An Inconel and titanium exhaust system with side exits provides the soundtrack, ensuring the Sorcerer sounds as bewitching as it looks.





Continuing Singer’s Everything is Important philosophy , the gorgeous exterior is matched by a cabin swathed in Pebble Grey leather and Pearl Grey Alcantara, punctuated by Champagne piping and floating gauges with matching bezels. Every touchpoint, from the raised shifter with its exposed mechanism to the carbon-fiber cross-brace behind the seats, emphasize the car's duality as both a luxury object and a precision instrument. Mod-cons like A/C and Apple CarPlay are there when needed, but the cockpit is all about allowing the driver that analogue connection between man and machine.





Managing that muscle and track intent is a reinforced chassis, double-wishbone front suspension, and carbon-ceramic brakes. It even includes a five-mode stability and traction control system developed with Bosch.





Rumor has it that this restomod comes in around $3 million, besides the donor car, so not exactly chump change.