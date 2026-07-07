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Nothing's New $99 Ear 3a Earbuds Can Record Calls And Audio

by Aaron LeongTuesday, July 07, 2026, 10:04 AM EDT
hero 3a group
London-based Nothing has officially launched its Ear 3(a) budget-friendly wireless earphones that sport a surprising built-in audio recording feature. That means users can not only covertly record phone calls, but also music. Why are we suddenly getting strong Napster vibes?

3a pink

Priced at $99, the Ear 3(a) shows off a playful bubbled pill-like case while smoothing out the brand's transparent aesthetics. While the earbuds are available in the familiar black, white, and yellow colorways, we think the raspberry pink option steals the spotlight (at least from the images we've seen). Nothing has also refined the charging case to feature a unique 1x3 status light pattern to display battery levels, pairing modes, and firmware updates without requiring users to whip out their phones.

Let's talk about the recording part. Equipped with 32MB of internal ROM, the Ear 3(a) introduces "Audio Snapshot" and full call recording directly onto the earbuds. By simultaneously pinching the stems of both buds, users can instantly capture up to two hours of audio, including whatever they are currently listening to, like an online lecture or a podcast.

There's also a pre-roll feature that captures up to 30 seconds just so you don't miss anything. Now, while conversations and calls are recorded entirely hands-free, a privacy notification alerts all other participants on the line when recording begins. Afterwards, captured audio syncs to the Nothing X app across iOS and Android, allowing users to replay, edit, adjust playback speed, or generate text transcripts and shareable quote cards.
3a yellow

Hardware-wise, Nothing states that the buds get upgraded 12mm dynamic drivers that pump out up to 5 decibels more bass and sharper detail than before. Active noise cancellation is claimed to be enhanced by 17.1%, cutting down ambient environmental noise by up to 45 decibels. Three directional microphones on each bud are employed for capturing audio for AI noise-reduction processing, as well as for phone calls.

The Ear 3(a) earbuds support SBC, AAC, and LDAC codecs via Bluetooth 6.0, alongside a static spatial audio (not ATMOS) mode for more immersive listening. Users can configure sound profiles using an 8-band adjustable equalizer in the app and share them with friends via QR codes. The app also provides hands-free access to ChatGPT plus a personalized daily news audio digest.

There's IP54 dust and water resistance, and 10 hours of playback on a single charge (ANC off). With ANC enabled, users can expect up to 6 hours of battery life, which is about on point for the class. 

The Nothing Ear 3a is available for purchase now directly on the official website.
Tags:  earbuds, earphones, nothing, carl-pei
AL

Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
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