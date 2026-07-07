Nothing's New $99 Ear 3a Earbuds Can Record Calls And Audio
Priced at $99, the Ear 3(a) shows off a playful bubbled pill-like case while smoothing out the brand's transparent aesthetics. While the earbuds are available in the familiar black, white, and yellow colorways, we think the raspberry pink option steals the spotlight (at least from the images we've seen). Nothing has also refined the charging case to feature a unique 1x3 status light pattern to display battery levels, pairing modes, and firmware updates without requiring users to whip out their phones.
Hardware-wise, Nothing states that the buds get upgraded 12mm dynamic drivers that pump out up to 5 decibels more bass and sharper detail than before. Active noise cancellation is claimed to be enhanced by 17.1%, cutting down ambient environmental noise by up to 45 decibels. Three directional microphones on each bud are employed for capturing audio for AI noise-reduction processing, as well as for phone calls.
The Ear 3(a) earbuds support SBC, AAC, and LDAC codecs via Bluetooth 6.0, alongside a static spatial audio (not ATMOS) mode for more immersive listening. Users can configure sound profiles using an 8-band adjustable equalizer in the app and share them with friends via QR codes. The app also provides hands-free access to ChatGPT plus a personalized daily news audio digest.