Nothing's New $99 Ear 3a Earbuds Can Record Calls And Audio





London-based Nothing has officially launched its Ear 3(a) budget-friendly wireless earphones that sport a surprising built-in audio recording feature. That means users can not only covertly record phone calls, but also music. Why are we suddenly getting strong Napster vibes?





Let's talk about the recording part. Equipped with 32MB of internal ROM, the Ear 3(a) introduces "Audio Snapshot" and full call recording directly onto the earbuds. By simultaneously pinching the stems of both buds, users can instantly capture up to two hours of audio, including whatever they are currently listening to, like an online lecture or a podcast.





There's also a pre-roll feature that captures up to 30 seconds just so you don't miss anything. Now, while conversations and calls are recorded entirely hands-free, a privacy notification alerts all other participants on the line when recording begins. Afterwards, captured audio syncs to the Nothing X app across iOS and Android, allowing users to replay, edit, adjust playback speed, or generate text transcripts and shareable quote cards.

There's IP54 dust and water resistance, and 10 hours of playback on a single charge (ANC off). With ANC enabled, users can expect up to 6 hours of battery life, which is about on point for the class.





The Nothing Ear 3a is available for purchase now directly on the official website