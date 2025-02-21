Nothing Phone (3a) Full Design Revealed In Massive Leak Of Official Renders
According to our friends over at Android Headlines, they apparently received exclusive access to key specs and images of the Nothing Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro. We've covered multiple leaks containing fragmented tidbits here and there, but AH's report is the most comprehensive yet.
Of note, the leaks show two phones—the regular Phone (3a) and the Phone (3a) Pro. From the front, it's practically impossible to tell them apart especially since they both have the same 6.77-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED LTPS panel. The display will have 387 ppi, 1,300 nits brightness (with 3,000 nits peak), and have Panda Glass protection. Panda Glass may not be as well-known as Gorilla Glass, but has similarly robust properties at lower cost.
Internally, the phones will run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor. Apparently memory and storage options will be 8/12GB RAM and 128/256GB ROM for the Phone (3a), whereas the Pro will only be available in 12GB RAM and 256GB storage form.
Chassis dimensions are also similar. Either device measure 163.52mm (H) x 77.5mm (W), but the Pro comes in thicker at 8.39mm versus 8.35mm on the standard model. With added things like a customizable action button, thicker build, and camera setup, the Pro weighs 211 grams versus the standard's 201g.
Speaking of cameras, both phones will have triple camera setups, sharing 50MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, and 50MP telephoto lenses. The Phone (3a)'s is horizontally arranged behind a camera visor, while the Pro is spread around in a bizarre pattern within the Glyph notification roundel. The Pro's telephoto lens can achieve 3x optical and 60x digital zoom compared to the standard's 2x optical and 30x digital zoom. Selfie cameras are different, too, specifically that the standard (3a) will have a 32MP sensor and the Pro will have a 50MP sensor instead.
The Nothing Phone (3a) series is expected to be officially announced on March 4. So far the rumor mill believes the new phones will see price increases, although by how much, no one knows. Previously, the Nothing (2a) and (2a) Plus went for $350 and $400, respectively, so we may see a similar divide between the regular (3a) and Pro.
Photo credits: Android Headlines