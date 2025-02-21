CATEGORIES
home News

Nothing Phone (3a) Full Design Revealed In Massive Leak Of Official Renders

by Aaron LeongFriday, February 21, 2025, 11:04 AM EDT
hero nothing phone 3a pro render android headlines
A massive specs and image dump of Nothing's upcoming Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro has presumably been leaked online. From this we can gather that both devices share more in common than not—such as processor, screen size, dimensions, and Glyph notification design. Only a closer inspection finds a vastly different camera setup between the two models. The camera on the Pro better be good to be worth the extra coin.

According to our friends over at Android Headlines, they apparently received exclusive access to key specs and images of the Nothing Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro. We've covered multiple leaks containing fragmented tidbits here and there, but AH's report is the most comprehensive yet. 

Nothing Phone 3a render

Of note, the leaks show two phones—the regular Phone (3a) and the Phone (3a) Pro. From the front, it's practically impossible to tell them apart especially since they both have the same 6.77-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED LTPS panel. The display will have 387 ppi, 1,300 nits brightness (with 3,000 nits peak), and have Panda Glass protection. Panda Glass may not be as well-known as Gorilla Glass, but has similarly robust properties at lower cost. 

Internally, the phones will run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor. Apparently memory and storage options will be 8/12GB RAM and 128/256GB ROM for the Phone (3a), whereas the Pro will only be available in 12GB RAM and 256GB storage form.

Chassis dimensions are also similar. Either device measure 163.52mm (H) x 77.5mm (W), but the Pro comes in thicker at 8.39mm versus 8.35mm on the standard model. With added things like a customizable action button, thicker build, and camera setup, the Pro weighs 211 grams versus the standard's 201g.

Speaking of cameras, both phones will have triple camera setups, sharing 50MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, and 50MP telephoto lenses. The Phone (3a)'s is horizontally arranged behind a camera visor, while the Pro is spread around in a bizarre pattern within the Glyph notification roundel. The Pro's telephoto lens can achieve 3x optical and 60x digital zoom compared to the standard's 2x optical and 30x digital zoom. Selfie cameras are different, too, specifically that the standard (3a) will have a 32MP sensor and the Pro will have a 50MP sensor instead.

The Nothing Phone (3a) series is expected to be officially announced on March 4. So far the rumor mill believes the new phones will see price increases, although by how much, no one knows. Previously, the Nothing (2a) and (2a) Plus went for $350 and $400, respectively, so we may see a similar divide between the regular (3a) and Pro. 

Photo credits: Android Headlines
Tags:  leaks, nothing, nothing phone, nothing-phone-3a, nothing-phone-3a-pro
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment