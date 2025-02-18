Nothing Phone (3a) And (3a) Pro: Snapdragon, Camera Specs And What To Expect

On March 4 , Carl Pei's Nothing will launch not one, but two phones: the Nothing Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro. A new tip has gone one further by possibly revealing/confirming key information and specifications of each flagship. Among other improvements, the devices will sport Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset and a 50-megapixel 3x periscope lens with 60x hybrid zoom capability for the Pro model. With Nothing, it's also within the realm of possibility that there will be other surprises to separate the phones from the competition

No doubt, Nothing's upcoming Phone (3a) and (3a) Pro have been shrouded in mystery specs-wise as much as given a healthy dose of typical Nothing marketing hoopla. Nonetheless, we can count on reliable tip site SmartPrix to confirm some details of the phones.





Even though Pei went on record calling the (3a) a flagship, declaring that it'll have a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor (replacing Mediatek used in the last generation), fans and shoppers would likely be disappointed to see that both (3a) phones will be powered by Snapdragon 7s (4nm) Gen 3 with Adreno 810 GPU. The 7s is decidedly a year-old mid-range SoC, although it tests well for efficiency and most use cases, except for more demanding games and video processing. We'll point out that, crucially, the 7s has the Qualcomm Hexagon NPU, which will help with Nothing's promise of AI integration.