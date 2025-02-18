CATEGORIES
Nothing Phone (3a) And (3a) Pro: Snapdragon, Camera Specs And What To Expect

by Aaron LeongTuesday, February 18, 2025, 09:14 AM EDT
On March 4, Carl Pei's Nothing will launch not one, but two phones: the Nothing Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro. A new tip has gone one further by possibly revealing/confirming key information and specifications of each flagship. Among other improvements, the devices will sport Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset and a 50-megapixel 3x periscope lens with 60x hybrid zoom capability for the Pro model. With Nothing, it's also within the realm of possibility that there will be other surprises to separate the phones from the competition
No doubt, Nothing's upcoming Phone (3a) and (3a) Pro have been shrouded in mystery specs-wise as much as given a healthy dose of typical Nothing marketing hoopla. Nonetheless, we can count on reliable tip site SmartPrix to confirm some details of the phones.

Even though Pei went on record calling the (3a) a flagship, declaring that it'll have a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor (replacing Mediatek used in the last generation), fans and shoppers would likely be disappointed to see that both (3a) phones will be powered by Snapdragon 7s (4nm) Gen 3 with Adreno 810 GPU. The 7s is decidedly a year-old mid-range SoC, although it tests well for efficiency and most use cases, except for more demanding games and video processing. We'll point out that, crucially, the 7s has the Qualcomm Hexagon NPU, which will help with Nothing's promise of AI integration.


Pei had touted how AI will be featured heavily in the latest Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.0, providing users with deep contextual information that's personalized and on-device. A recent demo showed how with AI the Homescreen could display the QR for an upcoming flight plus provide product ideas to prepare for the trip ahead.

The (3a) and (3a) Pro will have quite a few things in common, namely 6.72-inch 120Hz AMOLED panels, similar dimensions, IP64 dust-water resistance, 5,000 mAh batteries, plus a 50MP main shooter and 8MP ultra-wider camera. The pricier sibling will also get an additional Sony LYT-600 50MP periscope sensor with 3x optical zoom and up to 60x hybrid zoom (the main camera of the regular (3a) maxes out at 2x optical zoom). 

Pricing is still up the air, but of course, such things will be revealed on March 4.
Tags:  smartphone, nothing, carl-pei, nothing phone 3a, nothing phone 3a pro
