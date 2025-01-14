Nothing's First True Flagship Phone Is Coming To Challenge Galaxy And iPhone
According to a leaked memo on X, Nothing could be launching an actual flagship phone this year. Previously, Carl Pei, full-time Nothing CEO and parttime showman, painted the Nothing Phone (2) as a flagship device, but we now know that he probably meant "flagship-beating" as the Nothing 2 turned out to be more in line with a Pixel 7a than a Samsung S-series.
The memo declares how 2025 will be Nothing's "biggest year yet," riding largely on the back of a "landmark smartphone launch" (i.e. Phone (3)) in the first quarter. No details of the phone were shared, but Pei stated that the phone will integrate a suite of AI capabilities and have "breakthrough innovations in user interface." The launch period could also coincide with the Mobile World Conference (MWC) in Barcelona.
Earlier last year, Carl Pei commented that amidst the AI trend, he wanted to ensure that when Nothing does roll out a user interface for the Nothing Phone (3), it will cohesively integrate AI smarts as part of the user experience. He said back then that his vision of deep AI infusion would be worth the wait, and it seems like it's coming sooner than we expected (assuming this memo holds true).
That said, it's possible that Pei calling the Phone (3) a flagship might be, once again, marketing jibber-jabber. As most, if not all, flagship phones launched this year sport either Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite or MediaTek's Dimensity 9400 chipset, the standing rumor for the Phone (3) is that it will be powered by decidedly more mid-range processors, namely the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 and Dimensity 9200+.
Otherwise, the device is expected to feature 6.5-inch and 6.7-inch options plus a physical Action Button. The latter can be assigned to launch apps, toggle settings, work as a shutter in camera mode, etc. No word on how or if the Glyph LED array will change, but the innovative notification system is likely to stay on a Nothing special feature.