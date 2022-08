Nothing OS Gets Something Of A Camera Improvement In Latest OTA Update

When using Glyph lighting, images are automatically adjusted to optimal color and brightness.

Improved photo clarity when using the front camera

Faster Night Mode and HDR photo processing time

Richer color saturation when using the ultra-wide camera

Reduced noise and increased sharpness when using zoom

Added reminder to clean the camera lenses.



Resolved and issue that caused stuttering in some apps like Twitter, Play Store, etc.

Resolved an issue that prevented mobile hotspot from working properly

Fixed an issue that caused the lock screen to crash after tapping on a notification then trying to use finger unlock

Polished minor UI details

General bug fixes



Released in July of this year, 2022, the Nothing Phone has not made as much of a splash as its creators had hoped for a budget " iPhone Killer ." That thankfully hasn't stopped the manufacturer from keeping their device in tip-top shape with updates. Today a new update was released for Nothing's Android-based Nothing OS, the core mobile operating system on the Nothing Phone 1.The latest over-the-air (OTA) update for the device brings it to version 1.1.3 with a decent change log. The new version adds the option to turn on Google's Adaptive battery, and it redesigns the fingerprint verification UI for third party apps.The bigger portion of the update, though, includes a whole slew of camera improvements:This is a pretty hefty list of updates, and interesting that the phone goes as far as to remind the user to clean the lenses. There is no indication if that's based on sensor detection or just a periodic timer, either way it is actually kind of nice that the phone is looking out for your image quality.The update also includes a number of bug fixes and performance optimizations. They are listed as follows.All in all, the Nothing phone does look like a solid device as we've stated in the past. The device, however, is still not available in North America or through any carriers therein, Nothing is still telling people to contact their carriers to express interest.