Notepad++ Creator Slams AI-Generated Mac Port for 'Impersonating' the Official App
While the unlicensed port and blatant copyright infringement definitely isn't good for Notepad++, this story is at least less dramatic than the last few Notepad++ headline appearances. For example, a period in late 2025 saw official Notepad++ update channels used to push malware, and an outright imposter site had to be taken down in 2024. That said, this story does still echo those in interesting ways. As an unlicensed port that could be sold off or in the long run prove to be in untrustworthy hands, the possibility of malware in future updates is there and obviously, so is the brand impersonation.
The official Notepad++ blog post on the matter is very revealing regarding how the relationship between the developers involved has progressed, with Nextpad++ developer Andrey Letov being very slow to make suggested branded changes and not advertise his port as an official branch. At time of writing, the domain has changed, but a new rebranded version of the software has yet to be released, with the official download button noting that it "will be available after Branding Issues are resolved."