CATEGORIES
home News

Notepad++ Creator Slams AI-Generated Mac Port for 'Impersonating' the Official App

by Chris HarperTuesday, May 05, 2026, 02:37 PM EDT
notepad plus plus for mac
Notepad++ is in the news again, though it's more of a mixed bag than its last report. In short, an unlicensed Mac OS port was released for Notepad++, which is usually Windows and Linux-exclusive. In addition, this particular Mac OS port is now rebranded to Nextpad++ after legal action and a firm warning from the original Notepad++ developer, who was listed on the author page, and did not appreciate his name and branding being used without his permission. The port, for what it's worth, is at least functional and is indeed a native Mac OS port, but in addition to the controversy around its release, its creation also involves heavy use of "multi-agent AI development workflows," a move the original creator Don Ho heavily criticizes in a related GitHub thread.

nextpad
Image Credit: Nextpad.org

While the unlicensed port and blatant copyright infringement definitely isn't good for Notepad++, this story is at least less dramatic than the last few Notepad++ headline appearances. For example, a period in late 2025 saw official Notepad++ update channels used to push malware, and an outright imposter site had to be taken down in 2024. That said, this story does still echo those in interesting ways. As an unlicensed port that could be sold off or in the long run prove to be in untrustworthy hands, the possibility of malware in future updates is there and obviously, so is the brand impersonation.

The official Notepad++ blog post on the matter is very revealing regarding how the relationship between the developers involved has progressed, with Nextpad++ developer Andrey Letov being very slow to make suggested branded changes and not advertise his port as an official branch. At time of writing, the domain has changed, but a new rebranded version of the software has yet to be released, with the official download button noting that it "will be available after Branding Issues are resolved."
Tags:  Mac OS, Windows, Software, Development, Notepad, notepad++, ports
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

Editorial Policy

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use