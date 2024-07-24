Solar Outburst Could Spark Dazzling Auroras Across Northern US Skies Tonight
A recent solar outburst may cause an aurora across the northern and upper Midwest states from New York to Idaho tonight. The G2 Geomagnetic Storm Watch was triggered by a coronal mass ejection (CME) that erupted on July 21, 2024.
It was only a couple months ago that many across much of the continental US were able to view and photograph a spectacular aurora light show caused by a series of solar flares and coronal mass ejections that erupted on May 8, 2024. While that particular cosmic light show, a G4 Geomagnetic Storm Watch, reached as far south as Florida, tonight’s G2 will still provide many in the Northern US states another chance at gazing upon a dazzling aurora.
NOAA Space Weather explains a G2 geomagnetic storm as being moderate in strength. High latitude power systems may experience voltage alarms, spacecraft operations may need to make corrective actions to orientation by ground control, and HF radio propagation may fade at higher altitudes.
Weather reports are predicting good viewing conditions across the Northwest (aside from areas affected by wildfire smoke), and the Dakotas, with fair conditions in Minneapolis and the Northeast. Also, unlike the May aurora, tonight’s aurora light show is predicted to be a one night show.
According to NASA, coronal mass ejections are enormous bubbles of coronal plasma threaded by intense magnetic field lines that ejected from the Sun over several hours. They often appear as large, twisted rope, which scientists call “flux rope.” Once it arrives at Earth, a geomagnetic storm may result. While a G4 storm, like the one in May, is a relatively rare event, a G2 storm is not uncommon.
For those in the upper US and Midwest hoping to catch a view of an aurora tonight, the best time to view will be between 11pm and 3pm local time. It is important to note that the nearly full Moon will most likely make the aurora lights harder to view, so getting as far away from any city light pollution and clear skies will enhance any chance of seeing the lights dance across the night sky.