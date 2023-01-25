North Korean Hackers Employed Disruptive Approach To Steal Over $1B In Crypto Last Year









Credential harvesting phishing email attributed to TA444 (source: Proofpoint)



Not afraid to fail, TA444 seems to have tried its hand at credential harvesting as well. In December 2022, targets across a variety of sectors in both the United States and Canada received phishing emails originating from TA444’s infrastructure. Rather than distributing malware in accordance with the APT groups’ normal operating behavior, these emails directed recipients to basic credential harvesting sites. This email campaign also marked another major deviation from TA444’s usual email activity by nearly doubling the threat group’s total email volume in 2022 in a short span of time.



Nonetheless, as chaotic and out of character TA444’s activity was in 2022, the disruptive approach seems to have paid off for the APT group. In 2022, it took only a single cyberattack for TA444 to steal $500 million in cryptocurrency and eclipse 2021’s total haul of cryptocurrency worth $400 million. By the end of the year, the state-affiliated threat group stole more than $1 billion in cryptocurrency. While North Korea remains largely physically isolated from the rest of the world, the regime can still operate and secure funding on the world stage through hostile cyber activity.

