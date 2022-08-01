CATEGORIES
home IT/Enterprise Security

How Hackers Are Getting Around Microsoft's Office Macro Blocking

by Lane BabuderMonday, August 01, 2022, 01:55 PM EDT
excel hero

Macros can be highly useful tools in Microsoft Office. Most Microsoft Office macros use Visual Basic for Applications (VBA) or Excel 4.0 macros (XLM). These programming and macro languages have a surprising amount of access to system resources on Windows machines, especially considering they only run from within Microsoft Office. The benefit to these macros is to simplify complex functionality, such as automation in Microsoft Excel or field validation in forms that may have been integrated into a Microsoft Word document, to name a few.

Despite their usefulness, however, macros are often used to deploy malware as well, because they are capable of downloading and executing external software. Because most Office applications can integrate with each other, a macro can grab your Address book from Outlook, for example, and allow whatever malware you may have been infected to send malicious payloads to your contacts. Microsoft's dominance in the productivity and operating systems spaces has made their software rich targets for a very long time, with the angle of attack often bring macros.

Microsoft recently issued a patch to most newer versions of Microsoft Office disabling macros if the Office file being opened was flagged as " downloaded from the internet." Initially the flag was automatic and turned on everywhere for all users. However, many small business users who rely on macros asked Microsoft to hold off on such broad sweeping changes, and so the patch was rolled back, unfortunately without much notice. Today system administrators have the ability to have the security flag for online macro detection turned on as a Group Policy, but it's not on for everyone by default. As such, macros can still be an attack vector, however, according to a recent report by cybersecurity firm Proofpoint, malware and threat actors are searching for new attack vectors that may circumvent Microsoft's stricter security policies as they relate to macros.

containers vs macros stats
Graph Showing Container Campaigns vs Macro Campaigns (Source: Proofpoint)

How could they do it? By essentially forcing users to take an extra step when downloading attachments. If an Excel file is downloaded from a web browser, or as a direct attachment from an e-mail, it will be flagged as coming from the internet. However, if the file originated from inside a container-style file, such as a zip, rar, iso, img, or other container, the originating location will be the local drive according to Windows. Because the file was extracted from a compressed container, the "from the internet" flag isn't applied.

LNK files can also be used to circumvent Microsoft latest measures. On Windows machines, LNK files are used for things like desktop shortcuts. Less savvy users may click LNK files and be linked to a malware payload that might already reside locally, or even pushed into downloading malware. Proofpoint's statistics indicate that LNK based-threats have significantly increased since Microsoft's announcement to restrict the default behavior and use of macros.

lnk stats graphic
Graph Indicating an Increase in LNK malware campaigns (Source: Proofpoint)

Regardless of the measures and potential restrictions put in place by Microsoft, security education and training remain a users best protection against malware. Never clicking links or opening files from untrusted sources is key. System administrators, of course, are advised to regularly remind and update users on best safety practices as well.
Tags:  security, Microsoft Office, excel, (nasdaq:msft)
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
What Are You Playing Now?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment