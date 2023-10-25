Noctua's 2nd Gen NH-D15 CPU Cooler Looks To Be Delayed Again





Noctua has updated its product roadmap, revealing that several of its upcoming fans and CPU coolers have been delayed yet again. That includes the highly anticipated second-generation NH-D15 dual tower cooler. Previously, Noctua’s next-gen D15 cooler was announced to arrive as early as Q4 of 2023; Noctua’s updated roadmap now shows that it has been pushed back to Q2 of 2024.

This isn’t the first delay Noctua’s next-gen NH-D15 has suffered. The cooler has struggled through several back-to-back delays , keeping it out of the hands of enthusiasts that eagerly await the next high-end cooler from Noctua. Originally the Austrian company was supposed to launch the cooler three years ago, in late 2021.





Noctua Roadmap Update October 2023

Noctua has neglected to share what is causing these additional delays, but if it is anything like the company's previous delays, it is probably dealing with quality control issues in some form or fashion. This was the case with the 2022 delays surrounding its next-gen 140mm fans, which have been significantly delayed due to unexpected production-level issues. This problem forced Noctua to restart its lifetime test runs which take several months to complete.





Noctua NH-D15 Chromax Black