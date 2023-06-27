Noctua Claims Its AM5 Direct Die Kit For Delidded Ryzen CPUs Drops Temps By Up To 15C





Austrian cooling specialist Noctua has teamed up with overclocking professional Roman 'der8auer' Hartung to create the new NM-DD1 direct die kit. It is claimed that delidding your Socket AM5 CPU and using this product can result in CPU temperatures that are as much as 10-15°C cooler.









Delidding is a process where the integrated heat spreader (IHS) of a CPU is carefully removed to expose the silicon beneath. Removing the metal cap, which may be stuck down with glue and solder, protecting the sliver of finely fabricated silicon isn't without risk. Moreover, cooling the exposed die is also risky, as the bulky cooler block can crack the brittle silicon with incorrect or uneven pressure applied.

















The Noctua NM-DD1 kit works by providing precisely manufactured spacers underneath the heatsink’s fastening bracket(s) in order to make up for the height of the removed heat spreader as well as custom, longer screws that make it possible to reinstall the fastening brackets with the spacers in place.













