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Noctua NL-LC1 Liquid Coolers Launch With Custom Pump Noise Absorber

by Chris HarperWednesday, June 17, 2026, 02:44 PM EDT
hero noctua aio
Noctua, a brand best known for its distinct brown colorways and quiet cooling fans, is entering the liquid cooling market with a trio of high-end AIOs. These new Noctua AIOs, the Noctua NL-LC1 series, range from 240mm to 420mm in size and can also be fitted with an additional NL-ACF1 pump fan to cool surrounding components.

The Noctua NL-LC1 series seems prime for high-end builds, and features Noctua's latest NF-A12/A14x25 G2 cooling fan designs with Asetek's Emma V2 platform unveiled at Computex 2026. Noctua notes that it's using a unique NL-PNA1 pump noise absorber with all of its AIOs, a move that should make the NL-LC1 AIOs quieter than contemporaries also built atop Asetek Emma V2. All of the new Noctua-LC1 AIOs are currently available for purchase, starting at $219 for the smallest 240mm model.

450mm noctua aio
Noctua NL-LC1-42

The Noctua NL-LC1-42 AIO it outfitted with three Noctua NF-A14x25 G2 fans attached to a 420mm radiator. The unit costs a hefty $279.95 USD, but does come with 6 years of warranty support and is designed for handling overclocked high-end desktop CPUs.

360mm noctua aio
Noctua NL-LC1-36

Noctua's NL-LC1-36 is an AIO with a 360mm radiator covered by three Noctua NF-A12x25 G2 fans. While the overall surface area is slightly decreased from the NL-LC1-42, this is still a high-end AIO designed to support today's fastest CPUs. It costs $249.95 USD and, like the other NL-LC1 series AIOs, includes 6 years of warranty support from Noctua.

240mm noctua aio
Noctua NL-LC1-24

Finally, the diminutive Noctua NL-LC1-24 is the smallest of these new AIOs. It has a 240mm radiator with two Noctua NF-A12x25 Gen 2 fans attached, and costs $219.95 USD. While this is the most affordable of the new lineup, it should still be quite capable of supporting high-end CPUs, although it may not be ideal for extreme overclocking.

pumpfan noctua aio
Noctua NL-ACF1 pump fan

Last but not least in Noctua's new AIO lineup is the Noctua NL-ACF1 pump fan. The attachable pump fan can replace the metal faceplate on the NL-PNA1 pump noise absorber in order to provide additional cooling for RAM, VRMs, and NVMe SSDs mounted near the CPU. For cases without lots of cooling, this additional fan on VRMs and RAM should improve overclocking stability and long-term system reliability. At time of writing, the NL-ACF1 isn't available on Amazon just yet, but will have an MSRP of $19.90 USD when it is. 


Noctua seems to have ticked all of the right boxes with the NL-LC1 series. Considering Noctua's well-established reputation for low-noise, high-end PC cooling, these new AIOs seem worthy of consideration. The 8-minute announcement video embedded above also gives additional context on the build and design process for these new Noctua AIOs.
Tags:  liquid cooling, AIO, Noctua, noctua nc-lc1
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
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