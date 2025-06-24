CATEGORIES
Noctua Unveils A Flagship Fan With Cool Upgrades To Quietly Chill Your PC

by Aaron LeongTuesday, June 24, 2025, 10:15 AM EDT
hero nf a12x25g2 computex
Noctua, the renowned Austrian cooling specialist, has once again raised the bar with the official release of its flagship NF-A12x25 G2 next-generation 120mm fan. The NF-A12x25 G2—let's just call it the G2 from here on out—introduces a suite of cutting-edge innovations designed to deliver improved performance-to-noise efficiency, namely a new motor design and tweaked blade geometry.

The original NF-A12x25 was a fan favorite (yes, we went there) among enthusiasts and professionals alike, lauded for its exceptional balance of static pressure and airflow, plus affordable pricing. The G2 supposedly takes this versatility further with claimed improvements across all cooling applications, from traditional air coolers and heatsinks to demanding water cooling radiators and general case airflow. 

Two major advancements you'll find in the G2 are the refined blade geometry and novel motor design. To maximize airflow and minimize turbulence, the fan incorporates an optimized Progressive Bend impeller with a 0.5mm tip-clearance, now supplemented with winglets and Flow Acceleration Channels.

nf a12x25g2

The G2 also features a new Centrifugal Turbulator Hub and an ultra-low-loss etaPERF motor equipped with Smooth Commutation Drive 2 technology. What these fancy terms basically mean is that besides offering smooth and energy efficient operation, the drive along with the SupraTorque feature provides crucial torque headroom, enabling the fan to maintain its desired speed even when encountering significant back pressure, which is a common challenge in high-density heatsinks and radiators setups.

As with much of Noctua's product lineup, the G2 is tough and rigid; in this case, the G2 is made from the company's proprietary Sterrox LCP (Liquid-Crystal Polymer) composite. The fan also benefits from Noctua's AAO (Advanced Acoustic Optimisation) frame, which can be further optimized with the included NA-AVG1 anti-vibration gasket for improved radiator sealing or the optional NA-IS1-12 inlet side spacer frame for enhanced suction acoustics in pull configurations.

Noctua is offering the G2 in several variants, too. A standard PWM version ($35) provides a maximum speed of 1,800 RPM, while an ultra-quiet LS-PWM version ($35) caps out at 1,100 RPM for noise-sensitive applications. For advanced users employing push-pull or side-by-side fan configurations, Noctua also provides an Sx2-PP set ($65), containing two fans with a slight speed offset specifically designed to reduce any acoustic phenomena.

Additionally, the NF-A12x25 G2 comes equipped with the company's SSO2 bearing for long-term reliability. For added confidence, the fan is backed by a healthy 6-year manufacturer's warranty.
