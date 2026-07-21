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Noctua's New Feinmann F01 Gaming Mouse Uses A Fan To Combat Sweaty Palms

by Paul LillyTuesday, July 21, 2026, 09:11 AM EDT
Noctua Feinmann F01 gaming mouse standing vertical on a brown background.
Noctua has joined forces with Pulsar on a new gaming mouse designed to keep sweaty palms at bay during intense battles. Called the Pulsar Feinmann F01 Noctua Edition, the brown-themed rodent partially hides a cooling fan in its belly, which is actually visible through several angled cutouts in the body of the mouse for a lightweight design.

This is essentially an upgraded Feinmann F01 kitted with a 40mm Noctua NF-A4x10 cooling fan. Combined with the cutouts, it offers active palm ventilation to keep palms cool.

Top and bottom views of the Pulsar Feinmann F01 Noctua Edition gaming mouse.

"A highly perforated carbon-composite exoskeleton not only makes the F01 Noctua Edition extremely sturdy and lightweight (73g in total), but also enables the built-in NF-A4x10 40mm fan to deliver a steady stream of air directly to your palm. Reducing sweat, this helps to ensure a secure grip so you never lose control, even in the most intense sessions," Noctua explains.

Users can toggle between four fan speeds to balance cooling and noise, or turn it off altogether if not in the mood for active cooling at any speed.

Outside of the fan, the Pulsar Feinmann F01 Noctua Edition is equipped with a Pulsar XS-2 sensor boasting a max 42,000 DPI, along with an 8,000Hz polling rate (like Razer's Viper Mini) and 800 IPS tracking. The original Feinmann F01 (non-Noctua model) featured an XS-1 sensor with a 32,000 DPI and 750 IPS tracking, so there is more here than a Noctua-themed makeover.

The Pulsar Feinmann F01 Noctua Edition also features optical mouse switches that Noctua says are rated for up to 100 million clicks. And this is a wireless rodent—it comes with an 8K dongle, or users can go the wired route via a front-side USB-C port, which is also how the mouse recharges the built-in 500mAh battery.

Pulsar Feinmann F01 Noctua Edition gaming mouse next to a fan. A cloud of smoke is wafting by.

There are five buttons, including a premium alloy scroll wheel. Note that this mouse is ergonomically designed for right-handed gamers, both in its angled shape and the position of the thumb buttons on the left side.

The mouse isn't cheap (not necessarily unusual for rodents a carbon-composite exoskeleton)—you can order the Pulsar Feinmann F01 Noctua Edition direct from Pulsar for $179.95. That's actually a few pennies cheaper than the non-Noctua model that lists for $179.99 at Best Buy. Both are around $20 more than the Logitech G502 X Plus Lightspeed we reviewed, as a point of premium context.
Tags:  Gaming, Mouse, peripherals, pulsar, Noctua, feinmann f01
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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