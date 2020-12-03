This Nintendo Switch Hot Bundle Deal With 3 Free Months Of Switch Online Is Too Good To Pass Up





The Nintendo Switch has been a hot item during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the console has been going in and out of stock for the past few months (with some new, sealed consoles commanding a premium on third-party marketplaces like eBay). Switch inventory is once again reaching low points as we are in the Christmas shopping rush, but Walmart has one particular bundle in stock that might catch your eye.

The standard Nintendo Switch is priced at $299, and only includes the console, the two Joy-Cons, the TV dock, and a power adapter. That's it, no games, no freebies; it's just as barebones as you can get for a console. However, Walmart’s current bundle offer gets you the Switch console, a carrying case, and a full year of Nintendo Switch Online (Individual Membership) for the same $299 price.

It's probably not as good a deal as the bundle offer from Black Friday that got you a free digital download of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3 months of Nintendo Switch Online for the same $299 price, but that deal went out of stock everywhere almost immediately. Walmart's latest bundle is at least available for us mere mortals.

We reported back in mid-November that the Nintendo Switch has been on a nearly 2-year winning streak with regards to console sales in the United States. The console first debuted in early 2017 and there have been over 22.5 million of the consoles sold so far in the United States. However, the Nintendo Switch's total sales globally have topped 68 million. That puts it #12 all-time list of console sales according to console stats site VGChartz.