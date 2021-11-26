CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillyFriday, November 26, 2021, 02:33 PM EDT

Huge Switch Game Sale Brings Sweet Discounts On Super Mario, Zelda And More

New Super Bros. U Deluxe
Paying full price for a video game is okay if that is the only option, but c'mon, this is Black Friday season and there are tons of discounts out there. Even games for the Nintendo Switch, which don't seem to be on sale quite as frequently as other platforms, are marked down. We've rounded up a whole bunch of them.

One of the highlights is New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. It's on sale for $39.99 at Amazon (save $20). It's a fun 2D side-scrolling game that adds some features for the Switch release that weren't present on the Wii version several years ago, including a couple of new game modes: Challenge Mode and Boost Rush. You can choose from a variety of characters, including Mario, Luigi, Yellow Toad, and Blue Toad.

Super Mario Odyssey

Another entertaining Mario game that's on sale for the Switch is Super Mario Odyssey, discounted to $37.99 at Best Buy (save $22). This is actually one of the best-selling Switch games with around 22 million copies sold to date (it ranks No. 6, a few spots ahead of New Super Bros. U Deluxe).

This one is an open-ended 3D platform game with a bit of a unique twist—Mario's hat (Cappy) can be used as a weapon, and also to take control of creatures and objects, including a Tyrannosaurs Rex. If you're a fan of Mario games, you definitely want to add this one to your collection.


Here are a bunch of other Switch games that are on sale, as well as some PC titles...
Some of the discounts are better than others, obviously, but there's something there for nearly everyone. Even a rare sale on Animal Crossing: New Horizons. You can even more on sale at Amazon and Best Buy, if none of these catch your interest.

While you're shopping deals, be sure to check out our rounds of Black Friday discounts on desktop PCs, solid state storage, and SD memory cards (including ones licensed for the Switch).
Tags:  deals, Gaming, nintendo switch, blackfriday2021
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
FSR Or DLSS For The Win?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment