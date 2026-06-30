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Nintendo Switch 2 Rumored For A Sharp Screen Upgrade, Still No OLED

by Paul LillyTuesday, June 30, 2026, 09:36 AM EDT
Closeup angled render of Nintendo's Switch 2 handheld.
In an effort not to bury the lede, no, the Switch 2 is not getting an OLED display upgrade, at least not imminently. However, there is a rumor of an inbound Switch 2 revision that will sport a different LCD panel than what is currently shipping, with Sharp identified as the manufacturer. On the surface, it sounds like a simple supply strategy, but there could be more than meets the eye here.

The folks at Nintendo Patents Watch posted images on Bluesky of a naked Sharp LCD panel that purportedly surfaced on a Chinese resale site. Here is a look:

A new model of Switch 2 LCD panel, most likely by Sharp, has surfaced on a Chinese resale site (img 1). Compared with the launch model from Innolux (img 2), the exposed circuit, connector, and cables are significantly different (imgs 3-4), indicating an updated design—not merely a minor revision. 1/

[image or embed]

— Nintendo Patents Watch (@ninpatentswatch.bsky.social) June 29, 2026 at 1:19 PM
More than just a secondary panel option, Nintendo Patents Watch points out that there are several elements that are "significantly different" on the Sharp screen compared to the launch model from Innolux, including an exposed circuit, as well as differences to the connector and cables.

According to the images, the Sharp screen carries the model designation LS079T1SX10P and is a 7.9-inch display with a 1920x1080 resolution, same as the existing Switch 2's display.

"Based on my earlier research (links below), the launch LCD panel was assembled by Innolux with an LTPS glass (a.k.a. open cell) from Sharp already. So I don’t know how much of a quality improvement this Sharp assembled panel can bring," Nintendo Patents Watch adds.

One of the complaints with the Switch 2 is that the display can suffer from ghosting. Nintendo Patents Watch posits that even though it's unclear what, if any, quality improvements are at play, it's possible that the Sharp panel will address ghosting, one of the very few sore points with Nintendo's latest-generation handheld.

It is also not clear if Nintendo is simply dual-sourcing panels for the Switch 2, or getting ready to revise the handheld and leave Innolux's panels behind. Notably, Nintendo is already planning to revise the Switch 2 in Europe to comply with new battery regulations.

Our advice? Temper your expectations. It is not unusual for console makers to issue minor hardware revisions. Sony, for exampled, retooled the internal layout of its PlayStation 5 with a revised cooling solution and overall lighter design. This sort of thing happens all the time.

The real upgrade for the Switch 2's display will be if and when Nintendo decides to go with an OLED panel, just like it did with its first-generation Switch. Where it gets tricky is pricing. An OLED model would undoubtedly cost more, and that is probably not in the immediate cards, not with a Switch 2 price hike already right around the corner.
Tags:  Gaming, Nintendo, Displays, Handheld, Sharp, switch 2
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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