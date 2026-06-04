EU Battery Rules Trigger Hardware Redesign For Nintendo Switch 2





In order to be in compliance with European Union directives and regulations as they relate to batteries, Nintendo confirmed it will make changes to its Switch 2 handheld console in the region so that the system's battery is easy to replace. However, don't hold your breath waiting for a revised Switch 2 console to find its way to the U.S. and other regions.





Nintendo's upcoming hardware refresh is in direct response to new EU regulation that goes into effect on February 28, 2027. As part of the rule change, batteries integrated into certain electronics must be easy to replace by the end-user during the product's lifetime. As things stand, the Switch 2 in its current iteration runs afoul of the rule, though not for long.





On its website, Nintendo says it is "implementing measures to comply with these requirements by preparing versions of products to meet the regulation."





"For current products with model numbers starting with 'BEE', future compliant versions will have unique model numbers and the additional code 'OSM' visible on the packaging, designating them as separate products for regulatory purposes," Nintendo says.





While not confirmed, Nintendo's statement about compliant versions having unique model numbers suggests it will maintain two different designs, and that only models shipped to and sold in EU territories will make battery replacement easier than it currently is. As for the Switch 1 lineup, Nintendo makes no mention of altering the design.





Nintendo released the Switch 2 nearly a full year ago. At the time, it offered a base console for $449.99 (€469.99 in Europe) and a version bundled with Mario Kart World for $499.99 (€509..99 in Europe). More recently, Nintendo discontinued the Mario Kart World bundle and announced plans to raise the price in September to $499.99 (€499.99 in Europe).





It's also currently offering a limited-time 'Choose Your Own Bundle' version for $499.99 (€499.99 in Europe) that lets buyers select one of three full game downloads, including Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bonanza, or Pokémon Pokopia. We'll have to wait and see if the new bundle remains once the price hike goes into effect.







Source: iFixIt



