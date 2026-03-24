Nintendo Switch 2 Production Allegedly Slashed By Millions After Big Sales Miss
This report has proven to be contentious for a few reasons, not the least of which being its source, Takashi Mochizuki. While Bloomberg itself is indeed an esteemed establishment, Mochizuki in particular has previously published reports regarding Nintendo and Sony's PlayStation that were later denied by the manufacturers. In particular, Mochizuki claimed that Sony was chopping PS5 production, and that Nintendo was setting wholesale prices to promote sales in Japan.
The embedded Tweet below has screenshots of those previously published spurious stories:
Even without that extra bit of homework, the story doesn't quite stand up to scrutiny. Most reports of Nintendo Switch 2 sales actually indicate that the console is doing fabulously, especially in current market conditions. The new console is selling at a rate roughly 45% ahead of the already-successful Nintendo Switch per a report from Circana posted to BlueSky. Our own past reporting and even Nintendo's own sales data have pointed toward Switch 2 being a historic success by any reasonable metric for the console gaming market.
A lot of you guys sent me the articles of false reporting and why you are skeptical of Mochizuki and Bloomberg, so I want to just put it all under 1 post. pic.twitter.com/mVfKP9UCai— OJ - PlayerEssence (@PlayerEssence) March 24, 2026
To play devil's advocate for a moment, let's talk as if that original Bloomberg report is actually 100% true. Even if production is ramping down to that extent, it doesn't exactly spell doom and gloom for Nintendo; there are simply too many economic factors currently at play that would justify it, not the least of which include the ongoing RAM crisis.
If Nintendo really is worried in some way about the sales of its newest handheld console, the simplest way to pick up sales would be to launch the long-awaited Switch 2 OLED model as a straight upgrade from Switch OLED. I can speak for myself and at least a few other writers here at Hot Hardware when I confirm that the lack of an OLED model is really all that's holding me back from the switch to Switch 2. As appealing as exclusives like Kirby Air Riders and Donkey Kong Bananza truly are, I would like to use the handheld as a handheld, and the screen on the Switch 2 is simply sub-par compared to its competition in the handheld space. (We'd like the EU-exclusive Switch 2 revision with a replaceable battery to come stateside too!)