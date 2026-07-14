Nintendo Switch 2 May Get A Premium 1080p OLED Display Upgrade





Nintendo is considering a display upgrade for its popular Switch 2 handheld, with a move to an OLED display featuring the same 1080p resolution as the current LCD model, according to ZDNet Korea. There is no mention of a potential size increase like we saw with the original Switch OLED. Either way, don't hold your breath waiting for an imminent release.





A Google translation of the report indicates that the earliest we'd see a mass-produced OLED version of the Switch 2 would be late next year or possibly early in 2028.





The report cites an unnamed "industry official" who said Nintendo is considering the upgrade and, like the original Switch OLED, Nintendo would source the panels from Samsung Display. In order to see a release by late 2027 or early 2028, Nintendo would have to make a decision soon and begin product development sometime between now and the end of 2026.





Will it actually happen? Citing a second source, the report indicates that Nintendo is still on the fence because of the cost increase compared to LCD. Bear in mind that a price hike already looms, with Nintendo having recently announced a price increase in several regions, effective September 1, 2026 (save for Japan, which saw the price go up on May 26):

United States: $449.99 to $499.99

$449.99 to $499.99 Canada: $629.99 to $679.99

$629.99 to $679.99 Japan: ¥49,980 to ¥59,980

¥49,980 to ¥59,980 Europe: €469.99 to €499.99

Nintendo blamed the looming price hikes on "changes in market conditions, and after considering the global business outlook." Those same market conditions are not likely to improve any time soon—multiple analysts and memory makers have warned that the AI-driven shortage of key components, especially memory and storage chips, could persist for the next couple of years and potentially into 2030.













It's not clear how much an upgraded OLED version of the Switch 2 would cost. To add some context, the Switch OLED debuted at $349.99 on October 8, 2021, four years after the original Switch released to retail at $299.99.





For the Switch OLED, Nintendo opted for a bigger 7-inch display (compared to 6.2 inches on the LCD model), but kept the resolution the same (720p in handheld, 1080p when docked). The Switch OLED also doubled the onboard storage to 64GB. No other meaningful changes to the hardware were made.







