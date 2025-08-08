Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con Controller Patent Details A Crank And Click Wheel
This time, Nintendo has a patent for a crank and clickable wheel that is attached on the side of a Joy-Con. The Joy-Con 2 already has some interesting features, such as its usability as a trackable mouse. This patent shows a rotary disc, which interacts with the mouse sensor. The clickable wheel is also here, which could open up various possibilities for game interaction.
For example, I could see this type of crank and wheel attachment working very well in a game like Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. With the myriad of ways you can interact in the environment in that title, including motions similar to what a crank and wheel would offer, it'd be fun to try.
While the Joy-Con 2 has some attachments, such as the wrist cord, this would make for an interesting addition. The magnetic Joy-Con 2 way to attaching to the console is well done, so we're sure Nintendo could pull something like this crank and wheel off. (P.S. Please Nintendo, give us 'magnetic' Hall effects or TMR on these Joy-Con thumbsticks before other gizmos are introduced.)