Nintendo Reveals Fate Of Physical Switch Games As Sony Shifts To Digital

Nintendo Switch 2 game-key card - Image: Nintendo

One of the biggest question marks in video games right is what the future holds for physical media. Sony set the stage for an all-digital future on consoles by saying it will no longer release PlayStation game discs starting in 2028, and the reaction to the announcement has been divisive and heated. But while Sony rival Microsoft determines their own future strategy, a higher-up at Nintendo confirmed that, for now, physical games are here to stay for the Switch 2.





Bill van Zyll, vice president and general manager of Nintendo Latin America, talked about game pricing and physical versus digital releases with YouTuber Coelho no Japão.





"Historically, we’ve been very agnostic, right? We go off what the consumer prefers, and take that into account very heavily. We also have a platform that just launched. We’re barely just over a year into NS2. It’s got both digital and it also has physical, that capability. So, there’s no plans to ditch physical. We know how much the fans like it as well, so our position has been to be agnostic," Bill van Zyll said.





His comments don't really leave much to interpretation, though interestingly, the Switch 2 straddles the line between physical and digital in many cases. With the launch of the Switch 2, Nintendo has embraced game-key cards, which are physical cards that go into the Switch 2 but don't actually contain the full game data. Instead, it instructs the Switch 2 to download the game, and acts as a key. Game-key cards are not tied to a Nintendo Account, though, and can even be lent out, though only the person with the actual card can play the game.





What's also interesting is that we are coming to the end of the current console generation. Market conditions may have thrown a wrinkle or two into hardware roadmaps, but both Microsoft and Sony are looking ahead to next-gen models, including Project Helix and the PlayStation 6 , respectively.





Those next-gen models will play a big role in whether the future of gaming is digital sooner than later. We've already seen PC gaming largely pivot to digital with storefronts like Steam and the Epic Games Store, and it feels as though it's only a matter of time before consoles follow suit. They already have to some extent, with digital downloads and dedicated storefronts playing big roles for both the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, though a wholesale pivot has still not taken place.









During the interview, Bill van Zyll also talked about pricing, which is another hot topic in game. He notes that a lot of factors go into determining the price point for any given game, but that "there's always going to be elasticity."





"We talked about all these different costs including the cost of the microchips, the cost of cartridges, and so and that is a real consideration as well and that impacts the price. So that’s why you’re starting to see a divergence between physical which is more costly besides the distribution cost and everything else if you analyze and you’re good at doing these analyses," Bill van Zyll said.





The entire interview is less than 30 minutes long and is definitely worth catching on a lunch break.