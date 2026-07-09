Nintendo Kills Mario Kart Tour With No Standalone Offline Edition

As Sony is amidst a PlayStation disc-killing gaming preservation crisis
of its own making, Nintendo has also put itself in the crosshairs of gamers by killing Mario Kart Tour
, its mobile Mario Kart
title. If you own Mario Kart 8
(Deluxe
) or Mario Kart World
already, you may not immediately see why that's a big deal, but Mario Kart Tour
does still have numerous unique tracks, track remixes, and track variants that are not present in Deluxe
's DLC or Tour
.
Though Tours rotated biweekly, Tour had a massive track selection.
Once Mario Kart Tour
officially closes its doors on September 29th, that content will be gone permanently without resorting to methods Nintendo officially condemns, like modding and unauthorized emulation. Unlike Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp
, Mario Kart Tour
will not receive a premium offline version after the closure of its free-to-play live service counterpart. The game's new track additions had already ended with the 2023 Anniversary Tour, but it's still sad to see Mario Kart Tour
go. It is, after all, the Mario Kart
game with by far the most tracks and racers.
The future for the content that will be lost with Mario Kart Tour's official closure is unclear. On paper, there's little reason why the lost tracks and racers couldn't be sold as DLC for Mario Kart World or 8 Deluxe, but such an announcement would likely have been timed with or before this. As of now, the official outlook simply cuts off Mario Kart Tour this September, with little recourse for its players. All new sales of rubies or subscriptions to the Gold Pass have already ended, and benefits of the subscription can be enjoyed for free until the game closes.
Nintendo doesn't seem to have completely dismissed the idea of an offline version of Mario Kart Tour. The official FAQ on the matter asks if an offline version will be released and Nintendo's official response is that one is "not scheduled" for release, rather than outright denying the possibility. The likelihood that a version is in development does seem slim, though. While Nintendo has continued to release mobile games since 2023, only Fire Emblem Shadows and Pictonico! were actual games, with the latter being focused on photo-based mini games.