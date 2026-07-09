Nintendo Kills Mario Kart Tour With No Standalone Offline Edition







Though Tours rotated biweekly, Tour had a massive track selection.

The future for the content that will be lost with Mario Kart Tour's official closure is unclear. On paper, there's little reason why the lost tracks and racers couldn't be sold as DLC for Mario Kart World or 8 Deluxe, but such an announcement would likely have been timed with or before this. As of now, the official outlook simply cuts off Mario Kart Tour this September, with little recourse for its players. All new sales of rubies or subscriptions to the Gold Pass have already ended, and benefits of the subscription can be enjoyed for free until the game closes.

Service for the Mario Kart Tour game ends on Sept. 29 at 11:00 p.m. PT / Sept. 30 at 8:00 a.m. CEST. Thank you for your support throughout the years. For info on how rubies and the Mario Kart Tour Gold Pass will be handled moving forward, see in-game notifications or FAQ below. — Mario Kart Tour (@mariokarttourEN) July 8, 2026

Nintendo doesn't seem to have completely dismissed the idea of an offline version of Mario Kart Tour. The official FAQ on the matter asks if an offline version will be released and Nintendo's official response is that one is "not scheduled" for release, rather than outright denying the possibility. The likelihood that a version is in development does seem slim, though. While Nintendo has continued to release mobile games since 2023, only Fire Emblem Shadows and Pictonico! were actual games, with the latter being focused on photo-based mini games.