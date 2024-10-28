CATEGORIES
Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete Release Date Set For Android And iPhone

by Tim SweezyMonday, October 28, 2024, 11:54 AM EDT
hero nintendo animal crossing pocket camp
Fan favorite Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete gets an official release date for iOS and Android. The current free-to-play version, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, will shut down after a seven year run on November 29, 2024.

Animal Crossing: New Horizon players were saddened when Nintendo announced the 2.0 update would be the final major content patch for the game. While the update for the Nintendo Switch based game promised new content for players to enjoy, it also meant that would be the last of it. However, fans of the franchise could still play the free-to-play Pocket Camp version on mobile if they needed a fresh experience, and soon, that will get a big update of its own.

The upcoming paid version, Pocket Camp Complete, will comprise all content from the free game, minus all the microtransactions, and also receive one year of support that includes new and free content. Those who have invested time into the free-to-play version will be able to transfer their save file over to the new game as well. Anyone looking to do so can get a jump on transferring by linking their Nintendo account to their game save, which will give them the ability to access it later in the new version.


Pocket Camp Complete will include an introductory price of $9.99 until January 31, 2025, after which it will bump up to $19.99. Players will enjoy being a campsite manager whose job is to build a fun campsite for all their guests. While working as manager, players will be able to fish, chat with campers, catch bugs, and collect items such as furniture.

Other key features of the game will include:
  • Make campsite with over 10,000 available items. 
  • Meet the animals. 
  • Seasonal events.
  • Ability to continue from save data.
A few of the new gameplay features include:
  • Camper card creation. 
  • A new place to visit called Whistle Pass. 
  • Earning Complete Tickets which can be exchanged for limited edition items.
Are you an Animal Crossing Fan? If so, who is your favorite animal in the franchise, and will you be playing Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete when it releases on December 3, 2024? Sound off in the comments section below!
