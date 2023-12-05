CATEGORIES
home News

Super Nintendo World Theme Park Gets Its First DLC And It's Donkey Kong Country

by Alan VelascoTuesday, December 05, 2023, 11:21 AM EDT
super nintendo world donkey kong hero
Universal Japan’s Super Nintendo World will be getting its first new area, based on the Donkey Kong Country franchise. This new area will come to the Osaka, Japan based theme park in the Spring of 2024. It will be a space with a lot of greenery, pulling inspiration from the jungle themes found throughout the popular game series.

One of the rides fans will be able to enjoy is called Mine Cart Madness. Nintendo describes the ride as an opportunity for gamers to “hop into a mine cart and go for a thrilling ride through the jungle! You'll even leap across a collapsed track! This series of unpredictable thrills will make you scream with excitement! Join Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong in this race through the jungle on a wild adventure to protect the Golden Banana from the Tiki Tak Tribe!”

super nintendo world donkey kong body

There will also be a large variety of merchandise visitors will be able to pick up. There will be DK Barrels that are made to hold candy or coins, which can conveniently hold the chocolates in the shape of golden coins that will also be available for purchase. Donkey Kong themed headbands that are similar to the Mickey Mouse ears that Disney offers its guests can also be purchased.

Unfortunately, fans who can’t make it out to Japan will need to wait and see if Universal and Nintendo decide to bring this same area to the Los Angeles, CA based park or the Orlando, FL park that is yet to be opened. It might be that they decide to go in a different direction at each individual park.
Tags:  Nintendo, Donkey-Kong, universal-studios
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment