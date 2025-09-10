Nikon ZR 6K Full-Frame Cinema Camera Co-Designed With RED Is Here To Rival Sony & Canon

Nikon has created a disturbance in the Force with the new ZR, its first compact cinema camera, plus it's developed in collaboration with RED Digital Cinema no less. The ZR promises the best that RED processing and Nikon hardware have to offer at a lower price compared to the rest of the market. Should Sony and Canon be afraid?
As it is, the Nikon ZR is the debut model for a new Z CINEMA series, merging Nikon's renowned optical prowess with (the company's newly acquired
) RED's industry-standard color science and codecs. The intention is for the ZR and its kin to provide high-quality cinematic solutions for a wide range of creators, from seasoned filmmakers to budding content creators.
Inside, the full-frame sensor-equipped ZR can shoot 12-bit RAW video in resolutions up to 6K/60. It is also the first camera to utilize a new codec, R3D NE, developed by RED specifically for this camera. This ensures that footage from the ZR can seamlessly intercut with that from high-end RED cinema cameras, providing a consistent look and feel when necessary. The camera also supports Nikon's own N-RAW and ProRes RAW formats, offering deeper flexibility in post-production workflows.
Another biggie is that this new camera offers 32-bit float audio recording support, another claimed first in the category. Available through its built-in microphones and 3.5-millimeter port, the ZR captures a wide dynamic range, eliminating the need for constant on-location volume adjustments and preventing audio clipping.
Horsepower comes from Nikon's flagship EXPEED 7 image processor while utilizing AI-driven deep-learning autofocus tech similar to that found in the Nikon Z9
. Focusing accuracy and recognition has proven to be exemplary on the latter, so we can expect pretty much the same performance in the smaller, fanless ZR.
Nikon is selling the ZR
for $2,199.95 (body only)
, and if you know your cameras, you know that's going to disrupt the competition. By comparison, the Sony Alpha FX3 and the just-released Canon EOS C50 go for nearly twice that.
Indeed, the ZR might be a compelling candidate for those who want a cheaper way to enter the RED ecosystem or simply need a powerful, versatile camera for their video work. The camera is expected to ship in October 2025.