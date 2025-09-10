Nikon ZR 6K Full-Frame Cinema Camera Co-Designed With RED Is Here To Rival Sony & Canon





As it is, the Nikon ZR is the debut model for a new Z CINEMA series, merging Nikon's renowned optical prowess with ( the company's newly acquired ) RED's industry-standard color science and codecs. The intention is for the ZR and its kin to provide high-quality cinematic solutions for a wide range of creators, from seasoned filmmakers to budding content creators.









Another biggie is that this new camera offers 32-bit float audio recording support, another claimed first in the category. Available through its built-in microphones and 3.5-millimeter port, the ZR captures a wide dynamic range, eliminating the need for constant on-location volume adjustments and preventing audio clipping.















ZR for Nikon is selling thefor $2,199.95 (body only) , and if you know your cameras, you know that's going to disrupt the competition. By comparison, the Sony Alpha FX3 and the just-released Canon EOS C50 go for nearly twice that.





Indeed, the ZR might be a compelling candidate for those who want a cheaper way to enter the RED ecosystem or simply need a powerful, versatile camera for their video work. The camera is expected to ship in October 2025. Here are a few other pre-order links with kit lens:

Body & 24-50 mm kit lens $2499.95

$2499.95 Body & 50 mm kit lens $2,749.95

$2,749.95 Body & 35 mm kit lens $2,849.95