Photographers Brace For Canon And Nikon Camera Lens Pandemic Price Hikes
Anyone who has dabbled in photography can probably tell you that lenses are what you need to spend the most money on. New reports are saying that you may need to set aside a larger budget for those already pricey pieces of glass as the pandemic takes aim on photographers.
Canon recently announced its new EOS R5 C Hybrid camera aimed at content creators. The camera offers the option of shooting unlimited 8K video in a small form factor. Content creation has added a whole new class of customers for DSLR and mirrorless cameras in recent years, as many use them for their streams, creating videos, and Vlogging. But if you are looking to get lenses for those cameras, you may need to brace yourself for some sticker shock.
Reports are coming out that indicate both Canon and Nikon are looking to up its prices for camera lenses. Canon Rumors is suggesting that Canon has already increased its prices on Canon RF and Canon EF lenses in the United States. Nikon Rumors says that its Nikon Z and F-mount lens prices are likewise going to see a price hike around April 1st in Northern Europe.
As of right now, it appears Canon's price hike has already affected nearly a dozen lenses. The most prominent (percent-wise) of those is on the Canon RF 24-105mm F4 L IS USM, which is an increase of 18% of $200 to $1,299 at most retailers. A couple of other increases includes the RF 70-200mm f/4L IS USM, which is now $1,799, and the RF 600mm F11 IS STM, which is now $799. Meanwhile, the RF 200-400mm f/4L IS USM Extender 1.4x jumped in price by $1,000.
When it comes to Nikon, price increases appear to be more general in nature, affecting "all imaging camera and lenses," according Nikon Rumors. Being spared from a price increase is the Nikon Z9, but it seems the rest of Nikon's lineup will see the price hike. The new pricing will apply to all orders placed from February 1st that are invoiced on or after April 1st. If you happen to be fortunate enough to close out your invoice before March 31st, Nikon will apparently honor its old pricing.
It does not appear that the price increases are affecting any regions outside of those mentioned. However, this may simply be the companies way of preparing the rest of the world for an upcoming wave of "new" pricing. Nikon seems to be blaming "a period of severe disruption in global supply chains" and "cost increases to component parts and logistics charges" for its price changes.
The full list of Canon lens price increases according to Canon Rumors:
- RF 24-105mm F4 L IS USM now $1,299.00 ($200 increase)
- RF 70-200mm f/4L IS USM now $1,799 ($200 increase)
- RF 100-500mm F4-7.1L IS USM now $2,899 ($100 increase)
- RF 600mm F11 IS STM now $799 ($100 increase)
- RF 800mm F11 DO IS STM now $999 ($100 increase)
- EF 16-35mm f/4L IS USM now $1,299 ($200 increase)
- EF 24-105mm f/4L IS II USM now $1,299 ($200 increase)
- EF 35mm f/1.4L II now $1999 ($200 increase)
- EF 70-200mm f/4L IS II USM now $1,499 ($200 increase)
- EF 85mm f/1.8 USM now $499 ($80 increase)
- EF 200-400mm f/4L IS USM Extender 1.4x now $11,999 ($1,000 increase)