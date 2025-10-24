CATEGORIES
Nike's New Robotic Shoe Is Like A Smart Exoskeleton For Your Feet

by Aaron LeongFriday, October 24, 2025, 10:30 AM EDT
So far, common shoemaker practice in helping runners go faster is to make footwear lighter without compromising rigidity and grip. Now, Nike has unveiled Project Amplify, the world’s first powered shoe system for running and walking, designed not necessarily for elite marathon runners, but for everyday athletes who just want to go a little farther and have a little more fun.

The unique design, developed in partnership with robotics company Dephy, is essentially a mini exoskeleton for your feet. It’s not a just shoe per se, but a system comprised of a carbon fiber–plated running shoe, lightweight, powerful motor, drive belt, and rechargeable cuff battery that mounts right above the ankle.

Similar to consumer-level exoskeletons like Hypershell that augment the user's lower torso, Project Amplify augments the wearer’s natural lower leg and ankle movement. It uses motion algorithms to add a subtle boost of power to your stride. Michael Donaghu, Nike's VP of Create The Future, Emerging Sport and Innovation, explained the concept: "At its core, Project Amplify is about seamlessly adding a little more power to your stride. The fun comes from realizing you can do more than you thought you could."

Developmental prototypes of Project Amplify

In the initial 400 athletes test group, users reported that the sensation felt like a second set of calf muscles while feeling like it was part of their body. Testers found that the powered assistance could make a 12-minute mile feel like a 10-minute mile, or make uphill terrain feel like walking on flat ground, all with less perceived effort. 

One thing nice about the Amplify prototype is that the running shoe itself can be worn with or without the robotics system attached. Nike didn't explicitly say it, but we think this capability allows worn out Amplify shoes to be replaced or upgraded aside from the more expensive bits.

The company sees the system as solving a psychological barrier for many. Project Amplify can eliminate the thought of 'I don't know if I can do that hike because there's a hill', but instead promises agency and removes physical excuses.

project amplify air milano aero fit nike mind1

Project Amplify is currently in the testing phase, with a consumer launch planned for 2028. It leads other upcoming Nike innovations, including neuroscience-based shoes designed to give wearers that barefoot feel plus advanced cooling apparel called Mind and Aero-Fit, respectively.
