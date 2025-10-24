Nike's New Robotic Shoe Is Like A Smart Exoskeleton For Your Feet





Similar to consumer-level exoskeletons like Hypershell that augment the user's lower torso, Project Amplify augments the wearer’s natural lower leg and ankle movement. It uses motion algorithms to add a subtle boost of power to your stride. Michael Donaghu, Nike's VP of Create The Future, Emerging Sport and Innovation, explained the concept: "At its core, Project Amplify is about seamlessly adding a little more power to your stride. The fun comes from realizing you can do more than you thought you could."





Developmental prototypes of Project Amplify



In the initial 400 athletes test group, users reported that the sensation felt like a second set of calf muscles while feeling like it was part of their body. Testers found that the powered assistance could make a 12-minute mile feel like a 10-minute mile, or make uphill terrain feel like walking on flat ground, all with less perceived effort.

The company sees the system as solving a psychological barrier for many. Project Amplify can eliminate the thought of 'I don't know if I can do that hike because there's a hill', but instead promises agency and removes physical excuses.







