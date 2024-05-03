Newegg Leaks Corsair One i500 Gaming PC's Secretive Specs Ahead Of Launch





It appears we have some clarity on what components Corsair will be shoving inside its upcoming One i500 desktop gaming PC that it teased last week . Spoiler alert: AMD's upcoming Zen 5 processors aren't in the plans, at least not for the official launch, nor will the initial configurations see Intel's next-gen Arrow Lake chips make an appearance, if a leaked listing on Newegg is any indication.





Let's back up a moment. When Corsair first teased the its upcoming desktop with "next-gen components," there was some confusion over the release date. Initially, we incorrectly surmised that Corsair was using the dd-mm-yyyy format, which suggested a June 5, 2024 launch. However, Corsair reached out to let us know it was actually using the mm-dd-yyyy format and has since updated its One i500 teaser page to plainly state that the desktop is "coming May 6, 2024."





The reason that matters is because there's been speculation that AMD might introduce its Zen 5 lineup during Computex, which runs from June 3-7. That opened the door to Corsair's One i500 using Ryzen 9000 series CPUs, but a May 6 launch for the desktop effectively rules out that possibility.





Lest there be any lingering doubt, Newegg jumped the gun and posted a retail listing for a high-end Corsair One i500 config (model CS-9020038-NA). Newegg has since yanked the listing, of course, but the internet never forgets, and neither does the Wayback Machine.









According to the deleted listing, this particular configuration will pair an Intel 14th Gen Core i9-14900K processor (24C/32T, up to 5.8GHz, 36MB L3 cache) with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Super graphics card. Those are both current-generation components, not next-gen as Corsair states on its website, though they're next-gen compared to Corsair's offerings in its One desktop family.





Other key specs include a generous 32GB of Corsair Vengeance DDR5-6000 memory, 2TB M.2 NVMe solid state drive (SSD), a motherboard based on Intel's B760M chipset (no Z790? Boo!), a fully modular 1,000W Corsair SFX-L power supply (80 Plus Gold certified), liquid cooling for the CPU, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless connectivity, a 2.5Gbps LAN port, and Windows 11 Home 64-bit.



