Corsair Teases One i500 Gaming PC: Sleek New Look, Will Possibly Rock Zen 5 Firepower





Corsair is getting ready to reveal a refreshed small form factor (SFF) gaming PC, the Corsair One i500, with an updated look a new class of hardware. While a full announcement is still a few weeks off, Corsair is teasing the upcoming refresh, showing off a sleeker chassis with LED lighting on the sides and bottom, and confirming it will be outfitted with "next-gen components."





"You met the One. Now meet the future. When we launched the first Corsair One, we set a new standard in the world of compact, performance PCs. Now, we’re back with a brand-new build that’s raising the bar. Meet the Corsair One i500 PC: a space-efficient powerhouse packed with next-gen components—so you can create, work, and game with no compromises," Corsair states on the One i500 landing page.





Here's where things get interesting. Corsair's landing page says the "Corsair One i500 PC is coming 5/6/24," which at first glance appears to indicate May 6, 2024. However, given the context of "next-gen components," we believe Corsair's using the dd-mm-yyyy date format, which would mean June 5, 2024. Why does this matter?





Well, Computex Taipei is scheduled to run from Monday, June 3 to Friday, June 7, 2024. AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su is on the books to deliver the opening keynote at Computex, and there is plenty of speculation that AMD will announce its initial Ryzen 9000 series CPUs lineup based on Zen 5 during or around that time.





Further evidence of a pending Ryzen 9000 series CPU launch can be found in major motherboard players starting push out BIOS updates for their AM5 motherboards. Just today, for example, Gigabyte released the latest AGESA 1.1.7.0 beta BIOS to support "the coming AMD Ryzen 9000 series processors."









Either way, it's high time for updated hardware to arrive on Corsair's One series gaming PCs. The most current version on its website currently is the Corsair One i400 outfitted with a previous generation Intel Core i7-13700KF processor and a GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, which is also a last-gen SKU. That config along with two others that are both dated as well are the only ones listed on Corsair's website, none of which are available to order.



