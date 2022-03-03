Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Raid Prep Guide, Deeper Into Darkness



Each new Destiny 2 expansion brings with it a raid and The Witch Queen is no exception. These activities can be challenging and therefore require a bit of planning. Here is everything we know about the Destiny 2: The Witch Queen raid and what you can do to prepare for it.

What Is A Raid?

First, what are Destiny 2 raids? Destiny 2 raids are six-player cooperative activities. They are not match-made so you need to have a fireteam ready to go. There are typically several encounters with various puzzle-like mechanics and the raid ends with a final boss. Raids overall require a lot of teamwork and cooperation.



The Destiny 2 “World’s First” competition takes place on the day the raid launches. The first team who fully completes the raid usually receives a special emblem, a championship belt, and bragging rights. Those who finish the raid within the first 24 hours of its release also typically receive an emblem and those who complete it by a certain date are able to purchase a unique raid-related item from the Bungie store.



The new raid will launch on March 5th at 1pm EST. The raid’s name is reportedly “The Vow of the Disciple,” but Bungie has not confirmed that this is the name. We do not yet know anything about the raid’s storyline or mechanics, but it will likely take place within the pyramid on Savathûn’s Throne World.The recommended Power Level for the raid is 1530. Bungie has not yet said anything about “Contest Mode” or the “World’s First” race, but we would imagine it would be similar to what happened when Deep Stone Crypt dropped . The Deep Stone Crypt Contest mode capped all players at 20 below each encounter, Artifact Power was disabled, and being above the recommended power level provided no advantage during the first twenty-fours of the raid’s release. We would also recommend setting aside between 4-6 hours if you plan on completing the raid on day one. Bungie has promised to provide more information about the raid soon and we would bet we will learn more during today’s This Week At Bungie (TWAB) post.

How To Prep For The New Raid