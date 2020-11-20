Destiny 2 Deep Stone Crypt Raid Launches November 21, Here's What You Need To Know





The Destiny 2: Beyond Light Deep Stone Crypt Raid drops tomorrow. Even if you do not plan on going after the “World First” title, there are still many things you can do to help make your experience with the raid a little easier. Here are some tips on how to prepare for the Deep Stone Crypt Raid.

What We Know About the Deep Stone Crypt Raid



However, Bungie has provided plenty of information about the World First Contest. The raid officially launches on Saturday, November 21st at 1pm EST or 10am PST. Here are the details you need to know about the contest.

Contest Mode will cap all players at 20 Power below each encounter for 24 hours.

Artifact Power will be disabled during Contest Mode.

Your team’s Power Cap goal is 1230 for all the encounters.

Being above 1230 will not provide any additional advantage in the final fight.

The first Fireteam of six to complete the raid will be declared “World First” and will receive raid World First title belts. The Fireteam must loot the final chest before returning to orbit, or their completion may not be properly recorded. Bungie will spend quite a bit of time making sure the completion is legitimate before declaring the winner on Twitter and any cheaters will be disqualified.



Guardians who complete the Raid by November 22nd at 1pm EST will unlock a special emblem. Guardians who complete the Raid by December 1st at 1pm EST will unlock a Deep Stone Crypt Raid Jacket for purchase. These rewards must be claimed by December 31st.

What should you do to prepare for the raid? First and foremost, you will want to assemble a fireteam that is prepared to tackle it. This preparation goes beyond simply reaching 1230, having the right loadout, or making sure you have at least one Titan, Warlock, and Hunter. Raids do feature difficult bosses, but they are primarily centered on puzzles and teamwork. Communication is absolutely key in any raid, especially a raid that is new to everyone.



Throw on Your Highest Power Level Gear





You should definitely stock up on Enhancement Cores, Enhancement Prisms, Upgrade Modules, and Ascendant Shards. Banshee-44 is currently selling Enhancement Prisms, Upgrade Modules, and Ascendant Shards. You can purchase up to 5 Enhancement Cores per day from the Spider.



Equip A Variety of Weapons