Legendary 3dfx Voodoo 5 Gets Fresh Driver Update To Support Modern Displays





But also becoming rare and precious are functional CRT monitors . The problem is, if you hook up an old video card like a Voodoo 5 to a modern LCD, you're going to run into an issue that's actually caused by software: no widescreen support. Virtually all modern displays are in widescreen aspect ratios, yet those resolutions are not supported by old graphics drivers.





Unreal Tournament running on Voodoo 5 at 1920x800. Source: Dolenc @ 3dfxzone



For OpenGL and Direct3D applications, everything should work just like on a modern machine—the widescreen resolutions should be enumerated and fully-supported. For Glide, you'll have to use a resolution override in the 3dfx Tools applet, and the resolutions aren't going to be quite what you expect; 16:9 tops out at 1600x900 and 21:9 tops out at 1920x800. That unfortunately means dealing with non-native scaling artifacts on most modern LCDs.





Maybe a 128MB "Changeling" card would perform better?

