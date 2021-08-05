Coveted 3dfx Voodoo 5 6000 Is Reverse Engineered In Gorgeous White Retro Reincarnation

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know that 3dfx has been making headlines for the past week. Although it seems likely that the whole exercise is one big publicity stunt , we have even more enticing 3dfx news for you today that is definitely more in the realm of reality.

Earlier this year, we brought you a faithfully recreated Voodoo 5 6000 graphics card constructed with a custom PCB and four original 3dfx VSA-100 chips. Its creator, who goes by Anthony, is at again with a follow-up to his original design, and it looks gorgeous.

This latest example features a redesigned PCB that is now colored in a Stormtrooper-esque white. According to Anthony, the new PCB is about 2mm longer than the original. More importantly, this card uses an AGP interface, while his initial revision used PCI. These “remastered” Voodoo 5 6000 cards are the next best thing to experiencing “peak” 3dfx, complete with its sixteen 8MB 166MHz SDRAM memory chips (each VSA-100 commanded 32MB of RAM).

Original 3dfx Voodoo 5 6000

Anthony is now requesting help from programmers to modify the drivers to support the PCIe interface in the future, which would hopefully allow enthusiasts to enjoy some Voodoo 5 6000 lovin’ on more modern systems. At present, there are plans to make 15 of these badass white Voodoo 5 6000 graphics cards, and its creator will begin taking orders in about a month.

The Voodoo 5 6000 remains a fascinating “missing link” in the evolution of discrete graphics for the gaming market. 3dfx as a company folded before the card could be mass-produced for the consumer market, but pristine examples still pop up on the internet for sale from time to time. Genuine Voodoo 5 5500 graphics cards – one rung down from the Voodoo 5 6000 -- in working condition are still selling for over $1,000 on eBay. For this reason, we’d reckon that the rarer Voodoo 5 6000 would far eclipse that mark.