CATEGORIES
home News

Netgear's New Orbi 370 Makes Wi-Fi 7 Mesh An Affordable Upgrade

by Zak KillianTuesday, July 29, 2025, 02:45 PM EDT
Tired of dead zones and sluggish connections when everyone in the house is online? Netgear's latest Orbi 370 Wi-Fi 7 mesh system might be exactly what you need to supercharge your home network. Right now, there are some excellent introductory deals available, making it a great time to upgrade that crusty old 802.11ax Wi-Fi AP you've had since before the first Trump term.

If you're not familiar, mesh Wi-Fi systems use multiple units, or "nodes," placed around your home to provide better overall coverage and distribute the network load. Because Wi-Fi is half-duplex, each device has to wait its turn to talk, and that can slow things down when a dozen gadgets are all connected to one router. With a mesh system, each node has its own antennas and radios, allowing it to handle traffic locally and keeping performance high even in busy households. With Wi-Fi 7, you're getting the fastest wireless standard yet, with more bandwidth, lower latency, and better performance for crowded networks.


Netgear's new Orbi 370 mesh system offers Wi-Fi speeds of up to 5 Gbps. While this is a dual-band system, it's still a true Wi-Fi 7 network. That means you can enjoy the new features available in the most recent standard, like 4096-QAM, Multi-Link Operation, and Preamble Puncturing.

The Orbi 370 supports wired or wireless backhaul, with fast 2.5-Gigabit Ethernet ports for wired connections. It also has robust security features, including automatic firmware updates, VPN support, cutting-edge WPA3 security, and guest Wi-Fi network options.

netgear orbi 770 mesh wifi system
Netgear Orbi 770 Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi System: $899.99 at Amazon (Router + 2 Satellites)

If you're simply not satisfied with the bandwidth of dual-band Wi-Fi, Netgear's tri-band Orbi 770 system is available now, too. The Orbi 770 is a real top-tier mesh Wi-Fi system, with full support for the 6 GHz band and 320 MHz channel bandwidth. Naturally, it also supports all the new features of Wi-Fi 7.

Netgear says that the Orbi 770 supports "up to 100 devices" on a network spanning 8,000 square feet. It also has two (on the satellites) or three (on the router) 2.5-Gigabit Ethernet ports, allowing you to maximize your network bandwidth.

We're always on the hunt for Wi-Fi system upgrades, so let us know in the comments if you find a great deal on a mesh Wi-Fi system.
Tags:  deals, Netgear, wi-fi 7
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment