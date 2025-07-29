Netgear's New Orbi 370 Makes Wi-Fi 7 Mesh An Affordable Upgrade
If you're not familiar, mesh Wi-Fi systems use multiple units, or "nodes," placed around your home to provide better overall coverage and distribute the network load. Because Wi-Fi is half-duplex, each device has to wait its turn to talk, and that can slow things down when a dozen gadgets are all connected to one router. With a mesh system, each node has its own antennas and radios, allowing it to handle traffic locally and keeping performance high even in busy households. With Wi-Fi 7, you're getting the fastest wireless standard yet, with more bandwidth, lower latency, and better performance for crowded networks.
Netgear's new Orbi 370 mesh system offers Wi-Fi speeds of up to 5 Gbps. While this is a dual-band system, it's still a true Wi-Fi 7 network. That means you can enjoy the new features available in the most recent standard, like 4096-QAM, Multi-Link Operation, and Preamble Puncturing.
The Orbi 370 supports wired or wireless backhaul, with fast 2.5-Gigabit Ethernet ports for wired connections. It also has robust security features, including automatic firmware updates, VPN support, cutting-edge WPA3 security, and guest Wi-Fi network options.
If you're simply not satisfied with the bandwidth of dual-band Wi-Fi, Netgear's tri-band Orbi 770 system is available now, too. The Orbi 770 is a real top-tier mesh Wi-Fi system, with full support for the 6 GHz band and 320 MHz channel bandwidth. Naturally, it also supports all the new features of Wi-Fi 7.
Netgear says that the Orbi 770 supports "up to 100 devices" on a network spanning 8,000 square feet. It also has two (on the satellites) or three (on the router) 2.5-Gigabit Ethernet ports, allowing you to maximize your network bandwidth.
We're always on the hunt for Wi-Fi system upgrades, so let us know in the comments if you find a great deal on a mesh Wi-Fi system.