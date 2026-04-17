Netflix To Redesign Mobile App To Challenge TikTok And YouTube Shorts
Vertical videos will begin to appear towards the end of this month alongside a complete revamp of the mobile app, which follows on the heels of the redesign that rolled out to the TV app last year. The company says that “this redesign will better reflect our expanding entertainment offering and make it easier for members to engage how and when they want.”
Generative AI will also begin to play a bigger role in the service, as it will be used to “improve recommendations for members through deeper content understanding.” Netflix says the technology will enable it to make the right recommendation at the right time, provide an opportunity to try “conversational discovery experiences,” and allow it to better leverage its promotional assets.
Likely to the chagrin to many of those who have a distaste for GenAI made content, the company will also be deploying the technology for this, too. It highlighted its acquisition of a company called InterPositive, which is a “filmmaking technology company founded by Ben Affleck that develops AI‑powered tools built by and for filmmakers.” Netflix sees this as a way to stretch the money it spends on content, but it could come back to bite them if it upsets enough subscribers.
This will be a big year for Netflix as co-founder and Chairman Reed Hastings is departing to spend time with family and on philanthropical efforts. Time will tell if this shift to AI goes smoothly with Hastings no longer part of the company.