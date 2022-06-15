Elder Scrolls Daggerfall Gloriously Remade In Unity By GOG, Go Get It Free For PC





Arena garnered some attention for its hubris, but its ambition outstripped its means. It wasn't until the sequel, The Elder Scrolls Part II: Daggerfall, that Bethesda would deliver on the promise of Arena. Daggerfall made use of a new in-house fully-3D game engine called the XnGine. Most people don't think of Bethesda as a company that pushes technological boundaries, but the XnGine was truly state-of-the-art at the time, with support for massive open environments with 3D objects and characters.





You see those buildings? They all have unique interiors.



To be sure, most of these places were fundamentally identical, being generated by procedural means as they were. Still, the textures, objects, and layouts changed as you traversed the game's nine climate regions and 44 different kingdoms. It was immersive in a way that no game before had ever been, and truly mind-blowing back in 1996.





Unfortunately, setting up Daggerfall Unity is a bit of a chore. You need the original game files, and you need to place them in specific folders to make it all work properly. Then there's the configuration stage, and if you want to improve the experience beyond the 1996 original—because this is an Elder Scrolls game, and you definitely want mods and unofficial patches—you'll need to download user mods by hand and carefully install them.







A side-by-side of stock DFUnity vs. the GOG Cut. (click to enlarge)

Longtime fans of Daggerfall should try out the package, as it's enough of a new experience to make the game worth playing again. Folks who've never fooled with this classic PC title might be better served by disabling the mods to have an authentic experience, but then, the mods might also make this janky old game much more palatable to someone raised on the fourth or fifth Elder Scrolls title. Whatever the case, you can configure everything yourself using the in-game menus that let you toggle mods on and off as you please.



